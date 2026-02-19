UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships: Norbert Riberolle Disqualified for Shoving Incident (2026)

A moment of frustration turned into a disqualification! The elite women's race at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships saw an unexpected and controversial end for Belgian champion Marion Norbert Riberolle.

It's no secret that intense competition at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships can lead to close calls and dramatic moments, especially when national champions are vying for glory. However, the incident involving Marion Norbert Riberolle and Kristyna Zemanová took a turn that no one anticipated.

During the elite women's race on the challenging, slippery course in Hulst, both Riberolle and Zemanová, the champion from Czechia, went down in a crash. In the immediate aftermath, Riberolle, who is the Belgian champion, reacted by pushing Zemanová. This action led to her disqualification from the event.

But here's where it gets particularly interesting: For 22-year-old Zemanová, this was her very first appearance in the elite division of the World Championships. Just last year, she secured a silver medal in the U23 race, and recently, she achieved her first elite World Cup podium at Hoogerheide, indicating she was in excellent form and a strong contender for a medal.

The incident unfolded as riders like Jolanda Neff (Switzerland), Amandine Fouquenet (France), and Puck Pieterse (Netherlands) navigated a wide corner. Zemanová appeared to slide, causing her to collide with Riberolle, and both riders fell. Kata Blanka Vas of Hungary managed to safely pass them.

As Zemanová was getting back on her feet and attempting to retrieve her bike from the middle of the track, Riberolle, instead of focusing on her own recovery, turned and deliberately shoved her competitor with both arms. This act of unsportsmanlike conduct was clearly captured and has since circulated widely.

And this is the part most people miss: While the footage clearly shows the push, the emotional intensity of a championship race, especially on a treacherous course, can push athletes to their limits. Could Riberolle's reaction be seen as an impulsive act born out of the heat of the moment, or was it a deliberate act of aggression? The rules of the sport are clear, but the human element of competition is often complex.

This incident raises questions about sportsmanship under pressure. Do you believe Riberolle's disqualification was the correct call, or do you think the circumstances of the crash should have been taken into consideration? Share your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear your perspective!