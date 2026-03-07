UC Gardner Neuroscience: Celebrating Maureen Gartner's Dedication to Parkinson's Care (2026)

UC Gardner Neuroscience: A Legacy of Care and Compassion

The University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute is home to a remarkable nurse practitioner, Maureen Gartner, whose dedication to patients with movement disorders has left an indelible mark on the Carroll family. Pat and Mike Carroll's generous gift in her honor is a testament to the profound impact she has had on their lives.

In 2007, Pat Carroll's life took an unexpected turn when her deep brain stimulation device, a life-changing treatment for Parkinson's disease, malfunctioned. In a moment of crisis, Mike Carroll contacted Gartner, who provided invaluable support. Despite initial concerns about a faulty charger, Gartner's expertise and guidance brought the device back to life. Her reassurance and quick thinking not only resolved the issue but also established a deep connection between the Carrolls and Gartner.

Over the years, Gartner has become an integral part of the Carrolls' lives, offering unwavering support and care. Her kindness, strength, and dedication have been a constant source of comfort, especially during the challenging journey of living with Parkinson's disease. The Carrolls' gratitude for Gartner's assistance is so profound that they decided to honor her with a gift to the neuroscience institute, recognizing her exceptional contributions.

Gartner's commitment to patient care is unparalleled. In 1995, she was honored with the Florence Nightingale Award, a prestigious recognition for her exceptional contributions to direct patient care. Her passion for her work is evident in her close relationships with patients and their families, as well as her willingness to provide support beyond the scope of her professional duties.

Emily Hill, MD, an associate professor who works closely with Gartner, praises her dedication and expertise. Hill highlights Gartner's unique ability to dedicate herself to her Parkinson's patients, making her an invaluable asset to the field. The Carrolls' gift has enabled the institute to hire a registered dietitian, Jona Ridgway, who has significantly contributed to stabilizing Pat Carroll's weight, a common challenge for Parkinson's patients.

The Carrolls' generosity extends beyond Gartner's direct care. They are eager to support the James J. and Joan A. Gardner Family Center for Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders in various clinical and research endeavors. They are particularly interested in the team's work on repurposing existing Parkinson's medications for cognitive impairment and studying the genetic links to the disease, including the role of alpha-synuclein proteins.

The Carrolls' gift is a powerful reminder of the profound impact a dedicated healthcare professional can have on patients and their families. Gartner's legacy of care and compassion will continue to inspire and support those affected by movement disorders, ensuring a brighter future for Parkinson's patients and their caregivers.

