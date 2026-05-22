Ubisoft Shuts Down Halifax Studio After Unionization: Coincidence or Union Busting? (2026)

Ubisoft's recent closure of the Halifax studio, just weeks after it unionized, has sparked controversy and raised questions about the tactics used by large corporations to discourage unionization. The timing of the shutdown, coinciding with the unionization of 61 employees, has led to suspicions of a deliberate strategy to undermine the union's efforts. This incident mirrors a pattern seen in the gaming industry, where companies like Rockstar Games have faced legal claims for alleged retaliation against union activity. The author argues that Ubisoft's excuse of restructuring and declining game performance is too convenient and fails to address the underlying issue of union-busting by implication. By creating a scenario where organizing leads to immediate consequences, Ubisoft and other companies can discourage unionization without explicitly admitting to anti-union motives. This practice raises concerns about the power dynamics between corporations and their employees, and the potential impact on workers' rights and job security.

Ubisoft Shuts Down Halifax Studio After Unionization: Coincidence or Union Busting? (2026)

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