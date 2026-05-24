Ubisoft Q3 Earnings: Net Bookings Rise 12% to €338M | Gaming Industry News (2026)

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Franchise Drives Impressive Q3 Growth, But Restructuring Sparks Controversy

Ubisoft’s latest financial report reveals a 12% surge in Q3 net bookings to €338 million, surpassing its revised guidance of €330 million. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the Assassin’s Creed franchise is the undisputed hero behind this growth, the company’s recent restructuring plans have ignited a fiery debate among employees. More on that later.

For the nine months ending December 31, 2025, Ubisoft reported an 18% increase in net bookings to €1.1 billion, largely fueled by the Assassin’s Creed series. The franchise also played a pivotal role in boosting back-catalogue sales by 11% to €297 million, alongside contributions from Avatar and The Division. And this is the part most people miss: Ubisoft’s digital net bookings soared by 20% year-on-year to €941.7 million, highlighting the growing importance of digital distribution.

The Numbers Behind the Success

Let’s break down the key figures for clarity:

Nine Months Ending December 31, 2025:

- Revenue: €976.2 million (down 1.4% year-on-year)

- Net Bookings: €1.1 billion (up 18% year-on-year)

- Digital Net Bookings: €941.7 million (up 20% year-on-year)

- Back-Catalogue Net Bookings: €1.03 billion (up 36.2% year-on-year)

Three Months Ending December 31, 2025:

- Net Bookings: €338 million (up 12% year-on-year)

- Digital Net Bookings: €297 million (up 10.7% year-on-year)

Highlights That Stand Out

Ubisoft’s Q3 performance exceeded expectations, thanks to the Assassin’s Creed franchise and strategic partnerships. The November launch of Anno 117: Pax Romana outshone Anno 1800 during the same period, while Rainbow Six Siege maintained steady performance. Speaking of Rainbow Six Siege, its monthly active users (MAUs) grew year-on-year, and daily active users in early January doubled compared to early November. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora also saw a significant boost in player engagement after the From The Ashes expansion, with session days nearly doubling.

Ubisoft’s CEO, Yves Guillemot, praised the company’s performance, stating, “This reflects the strength of our portfolio and the breadth of player engagement across our core franchises.” But here’s a thought-provoking question: Can Ubisoft sustain this growth while navigating its ambitious restructuring plans?

Strategic Moves and Controversial Decisions

During Q3, Ubisoft finalized Tencent’s €1.16 billion investment in Vantage Studios, which oversees major franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. In December, Ubisoft acquired the upcoming MOBA March of Giants from Amazon Game Studios, a move that followed Amazon’s workforce reductions in its game publishing division. This acquisition raises an interesting point: Is Ubisoft capitalizing on industry shifts, or is it biting off more than it can chew?

In January, Ubisoft announced its new Creative House structure, aiming to “sharpen focus and accelerate decision-making.” However, this transformation includes reducing Ubisoft International’s headcount in Paris by 200 roles through a voluntary redundancy process. This decision sparked a three-day international strike involving over 1,200 employees, though Ubisoft later reported only 538 participants. The company acknowledged the emotional impact of these changes, pledging to maintain open dialogue with employees. But the question remains: Is this restructuring a necessary evolution or a risky gamble?

Looking Ahead: Opportunities and Challenges

Guillemot emphasized that the transformation is designed to elevate Ubisoft’s creative ambition in a competitive market. With a strong financial position and a pipeline of high-quality games, Ubisoft aims to deliver exceptional experiences over the next three years. However, the return of skilled former employees and improved retention are critical to this success. Here’s a bold interpretation: Could Ubisoft’s restructuring be the catalyst for its next golden era, or will it face long-term backlash from its workforce?

Your Turn: What Do You Think?

Is Ubisoft’s focus on core franchises like Assassin’s Creed a winning strategy, or should it diversify further? Do you believe the restructuring will pay off, or is it a step too far? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a discussion!