Ubisoft Employee Suspended for Speaking Out Against Return-to-Office Policy (2026)

In a move that has sparked widespread outrage and debate, a Ubisoft team lead claims he’s been punished for daring to speak out against the company’s controversial return-to-office mandate. David Michaud-Cromp, a level design team lead at Ubisoft Montreal, alleges he received a three-day unpaid suspension after publicly criticizing the company’s decision to force employees back into the office five days a week. According to Michaud-Cromp, Ubisoft cited an ‘alleged breach of the duty of loyalty’ as the reason for his disciplinary action—a phrase that has left many scratching their heads and questioning the company’s priorities. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is criticizing workplace policies now grounds for punishment, or is Ubisoft overstepping boundaries in an attempt to silence dissent?

This drama unfolded amid Ubisoft’s recent shockwave announcement that it’s canceling several high-profile games, including the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake, delaying others, and restructuring its studios—a move that will likely result in more layoffs. Tucked into this already grim news was the mandate that all 15,000 employees must return to the office full-time, effective immediately. Michaud-Cromp took to LinkedIn on January 23 to express his frustration, stating, ‘Ubisoft wants us back in the office five days a week because they ‘believe in collaboration.’ But let’s be real—we all know that’s not the real reason.’ His post resonated with many Ubisoft employees, who flooded the company’s internal message board with similar sentiments. And this is the part most people miss: Parisian employees had just secured a two-day work-from-home arrangement after lengthy negotiations, making Ubisoft’s sudden U-turn feel like a slap in the face.

Michaud-Cromp’s suspension has only poured fuel on the fire. In a follow-up LinkedIn post, he shared the news of his disciplinary action, emphasizing, ‘I am sharing this for transparency. I take note of the decision and will make no further comment at this time.’ Meanwhile, Ubisoft’s justification for the return-to-office mandate has raised eyebrows. The company claims it’s to ‘strengthen collaboration and collective efficiency,’ but many employees see it as a thinly veiled attempt to regain control in the face of declining performance. One staff member told Kotaku, ‘There’s zero justification, zero data, zero internal studies proving this increases productivity or morale.’

The irony here is hard to ignore. During the pandemic, remote work proved not only feasible but often more productive, with studies showing significant boosts in efficiency (e.g., King’s College London study). Yet, companies like Ubisoft seem determined to roll back these gains, raising questions about whose interests are truly being served. Here’s the real question: Are return-to-office mandates a necessary step for collaboration, or are they a desperate attempt by corporate leaders to cling to outdated control structures?

Ubisoft’s employees are far from convinced. Internal calls for a three-day strike in February have surfaced, with at least five unions representing workers demanding action. As the company grapples with its latest restructuring—which includes consolidating teams into ‘creative houses’ and likely more job cuts—staff morale is at an all-time low.

We’ve reached out to Ubisoft and Michaud-Cromp for further comment, but one thing is clear: this battle over workplace flexibility is far from over. What do you think? Is Ubisoft justified in its actions, or is this a blatant attack on employee rights? Let us know in the comments—this debate is just heating up.