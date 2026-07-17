Ubisoft Employee Suspended for Criticizing Return-to-Office Policy: Unfair or Justified? (2026)

A Ubisoft employee faces unpaid suspension for speaking out against the company’s return-to-office policy—but is this a fair consequence or a silencing tactic? In a move that’s sparking heated debate, a long-time Ubisoft employee has taken to social media to reveal that he’s been placed on a three-day unpaid disciplinary suspension for publicly criticizing the company’s recent mandate requiring employees to return to the office five days a week. David Michaud-Cromp, who has dedicated over 13 years to Ubisoft, shared his frustration on LinkedIn, arguing that the policy is thinly veiled and not truly about fostering collaboration. And this is the part most people miss: Michaud-Cromp claims the suspension is due to an “alleged breach of the duty of loyalty,” raising questions about where the line is drawn between employee loyalty and the freedom to voice concerns.

Here’s where it gets controversial: Ubisoft’s decision to enforce a full return-to-office policy has already been met with widespread disapproval among employees, according to Insider Gaming. Michaud-Cromp’s LinkedIn post didn’t hold back, calling out the company’s rationale as disingenuous: “So… Ubisoft wanna bring back 5 days in the office… because they ‘believe in collaboration’… but c’mon, we’re not completely stupid… we very well know why you want to go back to 5 days in the office…” His bold statement has now reportedly cost him three days of pay, leaving many to wonder if this is a fair response or an overreach of corporate power.

But here’s where it gets even more complicated: While companies have the right to enforce policies and maintain a certain level of professionalism, the question remains—should employees be punished for expressing their opinions, especially when those opinions reflect a broader sentiment within the workforce? This situation highlights a growing tension in the modern workplace: the balance between employer expectations and employee autonomy. For instance, remote work has become a preferred option for many, offering flexibility and, in some cases, increased productivity. Forcing a return to the office without addressing these concerns can feel like a step backward, not just for employees but for workplace culture as a whole.

Insider Gaming has reached out to Ubisoft for comment and will update this story if a response is received. In the meantime, the gaming community is buzzing with questions. Is Ubisoft’s suspension justified, or does it set a dangerous precedent for silencing dissent? And what does this mean for the future of workplace policies in the gaming industry?

What do you think? Is Ubisoft within its rights to discipline employees for speaking out, or is this a step too far? Share your thoughts in the comments below and join the conversation on the official Insider Gaming Discord server (https://discord.com/invite/vwj7zdWxaW). For more on this and other gaming industry news, don't forget to sign up for our weekly newsletter (https://insider-gaming.com/subscribe). And if you’re curious about other gaming updates, check out our coverage of the Tomb Raider live-action series casting the original Lara Croft voice actor (https://insider-gaming.com/tomb-raider-live-action-series-casts-original-lara-croft-voice-actor/).

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