UAE-UK Education Crisis: Muslim Brotherhood & Radicalisation Fears (2026)

The UAE's decision to halt scholarships for Emirati students in the UK has sent shockwaves through the academic world, revealing a growing rift between the two nations. But why is this happening? Is it a justified measure or a controversial overreaction?

The United Arab Emirates has taken a bold step, cutting government funding for Emirati students wishing to study in the UK, citing concerns over the Muslim Brotherhood's influence on British campuses. This move has significantly reduced the number of Emirati students enrolling in UK universities, with a 27% drop in visas granted in the year ending September 2025 compared to the previous year.

Here's where it gets controversial: The UAE's Ministry of Higher Education excluded British universities from its list of institutions eligible for state scholarships, while including universities from the US, Australia, France, and even Israel. UAE officials were clear: this was not an oversight but a deliberate decision to protect Emirati students from potential Islamist radicalisation. A source close to the matter stated, "They are concerned about their youth being exposed to ideologies they deem dangerous." But is this a valid concern or a restrictive policy?

UK officials defended academic freedom, but the UAE's stance remains firm. While wealthy families can still send their children to the UK at their own expense, the lack of state funding for UK studies has created a barrier for many Emirati students. This is despite the UK government's 2015 review finding no link between the Muslim Brotherhood and terrorist activities in or against Britain.

And this is the part most people miss: The UAE's actions go beyond scholarship restrictions. They have also declared that qualifications from unapproved universities, including most British institutions, will not be recognised within the UAE. This severely impacts Emirati students' career prospects and further study opportunities in their home country.

The UAE's decision is deeply rooted in its historical concerns about Islamist movements, especially the Muslim Brotherhood. Abu Dhabi has long imposed strict controls on domestic Islamist activities and has been critical of the UK's stance on the Brotherhood. But is this a fair criticism or a sign of ideological differences?

As tensions rise, the future of UK-UAE educational ties hangs in the balance. While British universities have established campuses in Dubai, the UAE's scholarship policy poses significant challenges for Emirati students aspiring to study in the UK.

What do you think? Is the UAE's decision a necessary precaution or an overreach of control? Should the UK reconsider its stance on the Muslim Brotherhood?