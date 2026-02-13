UAE Tour Women 2026: Wiebes vs. Longo Borghini - Who Will Reign Supreme? (2026)

The 2026 UAE Tour Women is set to kick off, and the cycling world is buzzing with one burning question: Can anyone stop Lorena Wiebes and Elisa Longo Borghini from dominating once again? Last year, these two riders left an indelible mark on the race, with Wiebes sweeping all three sprint stages and Longo Borghini securing a commanding lead on the iconic Jebel Hafeet climb. But this year, the competition is fiercer than ever, and the race promises to be a thrilling battle of speed, strategy, and endurance.

But here's where it gets controversial... While Wiebes and Longo Borghini are undoubtedly the favorites, the field is packed with talented riders eager to challenge their reign. The race, part of the Women's WorldTour, features a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars, all vying for glory in the desert. With sprints dominating the early stages and the decisive Jebel Hafeet climb on the final day, every rider will need to bring their A-game.

The Sprint Showdown

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) is the undisputed queen of sprints, and her dominance last year set the bar impossibly high. But can she repeat her trifecta of wins? Riders like Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ), Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), and Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) are hot on her heels. And this is the part most people miss... Wiebes isn't just a sprinter; she's been working on becoming a more well-rounded rider, which could make her even more formidable. Yet, Charlotte Kool (Fenix-Premier Tech), one of her fiercest rivals, is also in the mix, promising an electrifying sprint battle.

The GC Battle: More Than Just Jebel Hafeet?

While the Jebel Hafeet climb is traditionally the stage that decides the General Classification (GC), this year's race could throw some surprises. Elisa Longo Borghini, the defending champion and local favorite, is the rider to beat. However, Marlen Reusser (Movistar) and Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) are serious contenders who could challenge her supremacy. But here's a thought-provoking question: Could the chaotic sprint stages actually shake up the GC standings before the final climb? Crosswinds, echelons, and sandstorms are ever-present threats in the desert, and a single mistake could cost a rider the red jersey.

Riders to Watch: The Next Generation

One of the most exciting aspects of early-season races is the emergence of new talent. Teams like Picnic PostNL are bringing young guns like Megan Arens, Robyn Clay, and Mia Griffin, all eager to make their mark. Meanwhile, UAE Team ADQ's Megan Jastrab is looking to start her season on a high note after a strong showing in Mallorca. And this is where it gets interesting... Riders like Margot Vanpachtenbeke (Lidl-Trek) and Femke de Vries (VIsma-Lease a Bike) could capitalize on opportunistic moves or crosswinds to pull off a surprise victory.

Final Thoughts: Will History Repeat Itself?

As the race unfolds, the cycling world will be watching to see if Wiebes and Longo Borghini can replicate their success. But with such a strong field, nothing is guaranteed. What do you think? Will the favorites hold their ground, or will a new star rise in the UAE? Share your thoughts in the comments below and let the debate begin!