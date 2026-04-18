UAE Tour Stage 2: Start Times & Order - Remco Evenepoel's Early Start Strategy (2026)

The UAE Tour Stage 2 is set to begin with a crucial 12.2-kilometer individual time trial around Hudayriyat Island, marking the race's first decisive General Classification (GC) test. This stage promises to establish the early hierarchy among the overall contenders, with the potential to create significant GC gaps. Here's a detailed breakdown of the start times and order, including a unique twist: Remco Evenepoel opts for an early start, while Isaac del Toro, the GC leader, is forced to finish the day.

The race begins with Remi Cavagna at 12:50 CET, setting the opening benchmark. Key GC and stage contenders start times include:

Remco Evenepoel (BEL) : Starting at 12:54 local time, Evenepoel, the pre-race favorite, takes an early position on the road, aiming to set a reference rather than chase one.

: Starting at 12:54 local time, Evenepoel, the pre-race favorite, takes an early position on the road, aiming to set a reference rather than chase one. Joshua Tarling (GBR) : Following at 13:15 local time, Tarling is expected to ride under stable conditions.

: Following at 13:15 local time, Tarling is expected to ride under stable conditions. Ethan Hayter (GBR) : Beginning at 13:22 local time, Hayter joins several strong time trial specialists in the early to mid-window.

: Beginning at 13:22 local time, Hayter joins several strong time trial specialists in the early to mid-window. Isaac del Toro (MEX): As the race leader after Stage 1, del Toro starts last at 15:14 local time, giving him a clear target to defend the leader's jersey.

The full start times and order are listed below, with a local start time (-3hr for CET) for each rider and their respective nations.

... (The rest of the content remains unchanged, providing the full start times and order for all riders, with a local start time and nation for each.)

This stage is expected to deliver the first meaningful GC gaps, with bonus seconds already reshaping the standings. The full start times and order can be found at the provided link.