UAE Tour Stage 2: Start Times & Order - Remco Evenepoel's Early Start Strategy (2026)

The UAE Tour Stage 2 is set to begin with a crucial 12.2-kilometer individual time trial around Hudayriyat Island, marking the race's first decisive General Classification (GC) test. This stage promises to establish the early hierarchy among the overall contenders, with the potential to create significant GC gaps. Here's a detailed breakdown of the start times and order, including a unique twist: Remco Evenepoel opts for an early start, while Isaac del Toro, the GC leader, is forced to finish the day.

The race begins with Remi Cavagna at 12:50 CET, setting the opening benchmark. Key GC and stage contenders start times include:

See Also
1980s Aero Revolution: Unboxing the Rare Simoncini Hand-Built Italian BikeMathieu van der Poel Set for Season Debut at Opening Weekend? Cycling News & AnalysisJan Christen Disqualified! Controversial Sprint at Clásica Jaén!Reece Wilson’s Gamux Sego: The Wildest Bike on the World Cup Circuit Explained!

  • Remco Evenepoel (BEL): Starting at 12:54 local time, Evenepoel, the pre-race favorite, takes an early position on the road, aiming to set a reference rather than chase one.
  • Joshua Tarling (GBR): Following at 13:15 local time, Tarling is expected to ride under stable conditions.
  • Ethan Hayter (GBR): Beginning at 13:22 local time, Hayter joins several strong time trial specialists in the early to mid-window.
  • Isaac del Toro (MEX): As the race leader after Stage 1, del Toro starts last at 15:14 local time, giving him a clear target to defend the leader's jersey.

The full start times and order are listed below, with a local start time (-3hr for CET) for each rider and their respective nations.

See Also
Jonathan Vaughters Reveals: "Our Offer Was Less Than Half of UAE's" in Battle for Isaac del Toro

... (The rest of the content remains unchanged, providing the full start times and order for all riders, with a local start time and nation for each.)

This stage is expected to deliver the first meaningful GC gaps, with bonus seconds already reshaping the standings. The full start times and order can be found at the provided link.

UAE Tour Stage 2: Start Times & Order - Remco Evenepoel's Early Start Strategy (2026)

References

Top Articles
Mass Layoffs at Salt Lake City Sheraton After Land Sale to University | What This Means
Oscar De La Hoya vs. Dana White: The War of Words Escalates
Chicago's West Loop Gets a Stunning New 32-Story Mixed-Use Tower!
Latest Posts
Unrivaled: How This WNBA Offseason League is Breaking Records and Captivating Fans
Sal Frelick's Rise: From Third Base Experiment to Brewers' Defensive Star
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Foster Heidenreich CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 5984

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (76 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Foster Heidenreich CPA

Birthday: 1995-01-14

Address: 55021 Usha Garden, North Larisa, DE 19209

Phone: +6812240846623

Job: Corporate Healthcare Strategist

Hobby: Singing, Listening to music, Rafting, LARPing, Gardening, Quilting, Rappelling

Introduction: My name is Foster Heidenreich CPA, I am a delightful, quaint, glorious, quaint, faithful, enchanting, fine person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.