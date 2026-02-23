UAE Tour 2026: Tim Merlier's Absence and Sprint Predictions (2026)

The cycling world is abuzz with the news that the UAE Tour, a major event in the calendar, will be missing a key player in 2026. The question on everyone's lips is: who is this star sprinter, and why is their absence so significant? The UAE Tour, a stage race held in the United Arab Emirates, is renowned for its sprint stages, and this year, it will have to do without one of the fastest men in the world.

The star in question is Tim Merlier, a 33-year-old Belgian sprinter who dominated the sprint scene last season. Merlier secured an impressive 16 wins, including eight at WorldTour level and two stages of the Tour de France. His absence from the UAE Tour is a significant blow, as the race heavily relies on sprint stages, alongside a short time trial and two summit finishes.

But here's where it gets controversial... While Merlier's absence is undoubtedly a loss for the UAE Tour, it's worth considering the impact of his absence on the race's dynamics. The UAE Tour is known for its pan-flat routes, which typically offer multiple sprint opportunities. Without Merlier, the race may see a shift in the strategies of other sprinters, potentially leading to a more unpredictable and exciting race.

In addition to Merlier, the Soudal-QuickStep team will also be missing Paul Magnier, who finished second at the Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana, and Laurenz Rex, who sprinted to fourth on stage 1 of the AlUla Tour. Despite these losses, the team still has the talented Andrea Raccagni Noviero, a second-year pro who took sixth and the young rider's classification at the Tour Down Under.

So, while the UAE Tour may be feeling the loss of Merlier, it's also an opportunity to witness the strategies and performances of other sprinters. Will the race still be as competitive without Merlier? And who will step up to fill the void? These are the questions that will be on everyone's minds as the race unfolds. As the saying goes, 'We'll see how things develop.'

And this is the part most people miss... The UAE Tour is not just about the sprinters; it's also a showcase for emerging talents. With Merlier's absence, the race provides an opportunity for other riders to shine and make a name for themselves. Who will be the dark horse of the race? And will we see a new star emerge in the sprint scene? These are the questions that will keep cycling fans on the edge of their seats.