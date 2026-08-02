UAE's New Job Search App: An Emirati's Journey to Success (2026)

The UAE's job market is a fascinating arena, especially when it comes to the unique challenges faced by Emirati talent. Zakaria Rashid Doleh, an Emirati himself, embarked on a journey to address a pressing issue: the lack of a dedicated platform for Emirati job seekers. His story is a testament to the power of innovation and the importance of addressing systemic problems.

Doleh's personal experience with the job search process in the UAE was frustrating. He found himself in a familiar predicament: numerous applications sent out, but no responses. This wasn't just a personal setback; it was a widespread issue. Many Emiratis, despite their qualifications and alignment with national priorities, were struggling to find opportunities. The traditional job search methods seemed inadequate, leaving job seekers in a state of uncertainty.

This realization sparked an idea. Doleh, along with his father, Rashid Doleh, co-founded Dawlati, an AI-powered platform designed specifically for Emirati talent. The platform's mission is to bridge the gap between verified Emirati professionals and job opportunities, ensuring a more efficient and transparent process.

One of the key challenges Doleh addressed was building trust. Convincing employers to adopt a new system while ensuring there were enough meaningful opportunities for Emiratis was no easy feat. However, the platform's success speaks for itself. In just 150 days, Dawlati has attracted over 12,000 verified Emirati professionals, generating thousands of AI-driven matches daily and facilitating hundreds of placements across various UAE industries.

The platform's approach is unique. It verifies users through UAE PASS and uses intelligent matching to provide employers with ranked candidate access while giving job seekers visibility into previously hidden roles. This has led to impressive results, such as an employer meeting their Emiratisation targets by hiring eight Emiratis and extending eleven offers within a month.

Doleh's perspective on the UAE labour market is insightful. He believes that while opportunities exist and there is strong intent from both the government and private sector, the challenge lies in effective connection. The market needs a more streamlined and efficient process to match talent with opportunities.

Dawlati's impact extends beyond immediate hiring. The platform focuses on scaling its impact through advanced AI-driven matching, providing deeper workforce insights for employers, and expanding industry access. The ultimate goal is to support long-term career progression for future Emirati leadership, ensuring that the platform becomes a catalyst for positive change.

In conclusion, Zakaria Rashid Doleh's journey with Dawlati highlights the importance of addressing systemic issues in the job market. By creating a dedicated platform, he has not only improved the job search experience for Emiratis but also contributed to the broader goal of Emiratisation. His story serves as an inspiration for others to tackle challenges head-on and drive positive change.