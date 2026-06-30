UAE Fuel Prices March 2026: Will February’s Dip Last? Explained (2026)

Will UAE Fuel Prices Stay Low? A Controversial Outlook for March 2026.

As we eagerly anticipate the March 2026 fuel price announcement in the UAE, the global oil market is painting a complex picture. While February brought a much-needed respite at the pump, the situation is far from settled.

The February Dip: A Temporary Relief?

According to Khaleej Times, February witnessed a welcome decrease in fuel prices across the UAE. Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 saw reductions of around eight to nine fils per liter, resulting in prices of Dh2.45, Dh2.33, and Dh2.26, respectively. This marked the second consecutive monthly cut since December, offering some relief to motorists.

However, the global oil market dynamics have shifted, and here's where it gets intriguing.

A Geopolitical Tug-of-War: US-Iran Tensions and Oil Prices

Khaleej Times reported that Brent crude prices surged past the $71 per barrel mark during February, fueled by fears of a potential military conflict between the US and Iran. By Tuesday evening, Brent and WTI were trading at $66.31 and $71.38 per barrel, respectively. The average closing price of Brent in February stood at $68.9 per barrel, a notable increase from $63.47 the previous month.

Energy analysts attribute this surge to the influence of geopolitics on market sentiment. Daniel Yergin of S&P Global suggests that oil currently carries a $10 "premium" linked to the uncertainty surrounding US-Iran tensions, with Brent reaching $72.33 on February 23.

Norbert Rücker, head of economics and next-generation research at Julius Baer, emphasizes that the US-Iran conflict is the dominant factor in the oil market. He describes the current prices as inflated with a "decent geopolitical risk premium." While a military clash seems inevitable, Rücker points out that it doesn't necessarily guarantee a disruption in oil supply, as seen in the past. He adds that today's oil market is resilient due to ample storage, excess production, and spare output capacity.

Rücker predicts that while the current bounce might peak in the high $70s or $80s, the risk premium will eventually wane, bringing oil prices back below $60 by mid-year. Amidst these geopolitical tensions, he maintains a neutral view.

The Strait of Hormuz: A Critical Choke Point

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for global energy flows, has seen increased insurance premiums for ships passing through, according to Khaleej Times. With roughly 20% of the world's oil supply flowing through this strait, any disruption could have significant consequences.

Daniela Hathorn, a senior market analyst at Capital.com, highlights that the intensifying tensions in the Middle East have brought oil markets back into focus. Brent crude has surpassed the $70 level, supported by rising geopolitical risks. Iran's strategic position near the Strait of Hormuz underscores the potential impact of any disruptions.

UAE's Monthly Price Review: A Delicate Balance

The UAE reviews petrol and diesel prices monthly, basing adjustments on the previous month's average global oil prices and refined fuel costs. This means that when crude oil prices rise, pump prices tend to follow suit, and when they fall, motorists can expect some relief. With Brent averaging higher in February than in January and geopolitical risks persisting, March prices may not provide the same relief drivers experienced last month.

So, will the dip in fuel prices last? The answer lies in the delicate balance between global oil market dynamics and the ever-shifting sands of geopolitics. What do you think? Will March bring a continuation of the February dip, or will prices rebound? Share your thoughts in the comments below!