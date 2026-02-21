UAE Cricket Team's World Cup Journey: Can They Upset the Giants? | T20 World Cup 2023 Analysis (2026)

The UAE's journey to the World Cup is a tale of promise and potential, a story that could inspire and surprise. Despite their enviable cricketing setup, the UAE has struggled to translate their resources into consistent success. They've punched above their weight in the past, but now they're on a mission to turn promise into progress. With a squad that includes both experienced and untested players, the UAE faces a challenge to find the right balance and consistency. The road to the World Cup hasn't been easy, with a narrow escape from the Asia & EAP Qualifiers and a winless Asia Cup Rising Stars campaign. But the UAE has shown glimpses of promise, almost taking a game off Pakistan and running Afghanistan close in a Tri-Series. Now, they're ready to make their mark on the world stage.

The UAE's strategy revolves around their top-order, with Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu leading the charge. While their new opening pair faces a tough task, the move to push Sharafu down the order could rejuvenate the middle-order. The bowlers, including Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Arfan, must remain disciplined and control-oriented. The key to their success lies in consistency and flair, especially in conditions similar to home.

The UAE's scheduling is a double-edged sword. After an opening game against New Zealand, they get a rare opportunity to settle in Delhi for their next three games. The flat surfaces and short boundaries in Delhi favor ball-strikers like Waseem and Sharafu. However, the Emirati bowlers are likely to face a stern test. The UAE's weakest link remains an undertested and underperforming middle-order, with much of the responsibility on Sharafu's shoulders.

See Also England vs West Indies LIVE: ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights

The UAE's recent results have been a rollercoaster, with a win-percentage of 60.97% since the last T20 World Cup. They've had their fair share of ups and downs, but their potential is undeniable. The captain, Muhammad Waseem, is a destructive asset with a high strike rate and a penchant for ball-striking. A blitz from Waseem at the top of the order could bend a game in the UAE's favor, while a prolonged stay could prove decisive.

The UAE's World Cup campaign hinges on their ability to turn promise into progress. With a mix of experienced and untested players, they must find the right balance and consistency. The road to the Super 8s is a challenging one, but with the right approach and a bit of luck, the UAE could make a significant step forward on the world stage.