U20 Six Nations: Wales vs Scotland Highlights | Wales Win Despite Scrappy Performance (2026)

In a thrilling U20 Six Nations clash, Wales secured a 31-21 victory over Scotland in Cardiff, but this win wasn’t without its flaws. Despite delivering what could be argued as their weakest performance in the opening three rounds, the Welsh youngsters managed to fend off a determined Scottish side, avoiding a rare home defeat in the tournament. But here’s where it gets intriguing: Scotland, fresh off an impressive win in Italy and a hard-fought battle against England, left Cardiff with a sense of 'what if?' as missed opportunities haunted their performance, particularly when the wind was in their favor.

With senior team head coaches Steve Tandy and Gregor Townsend watching from the stands, the hosts started with a bang. Within 12 minutes, Wales raced to an 11-0 lead, thanks to Exeter lock Evans’ close-range try and two powerful penalties from Leggatt-Jones. The momentum continued in the 16th minute when swift passing sent Tom Bowen down the left flank, setting up centre Cutts for a debut try—a moment of calm precision in a high-pressure game.

Scotland desperately needed a response, but this is the part most people miss: a potential try from scrum-half Hamish MacArthur was disallowed due to a neck roll in the build-up, a controversial call that left the Scots frustrated. The first half ended scrappily, with Leggatt-Jones adding a third penalty to extend Wales’ lead to 19-0.

The second half saw Scotland finally break through, with Glasgow centre Waugh scoring from a clever offload by fly-half Jake Dalziel. MacArthur’s conversion narrowed the gap to 19-7, but Wales struck back in the 52nd minute with a rare attacking move. Captain Deian Gwynn’s burst into the 22 set up Leggatt-Jones to deliver a cross-kick to debutant Scott, who impressively gathered the ball in challenging conditions. The nerves were settled, and hooker Howe’s try on the hour mark sealed the victory for Wales.

Scotland fought valiantly for bonus points, with tries from Marshall and Rennie, but late chances went unconverted, leaving them empty-handed. And here’s the controversial question: Did Scotland’s missed opportunities cost them more than Wales’ imperfect performance gained them? Or was this simply a case of Welsh resilience shining through?

Wales Lineup: Cummings; Scott; Cutts, Emanuel (co-capt), Bowen; Leggatt-Jones, S Davies; D James, Howe, Pritchard, L Evans, O Williams, Gwynne (co-capt), C James, Minto. Replacements: Talamai, Tuckley, Cook, Rees, Ridgway, Woodyatt, Lucas, Anfield.

Scotland Lineup: Widdowson; Moncrieff, Waugh, Clark, McHaffie; Dalziel, MacArthur; Stewart, Roberts (capt), Blyth-Lafferty, Lindsay, Blackett, Byrd, Preston, Purvis. Replacements: McAughtrie, McKenna, Rennie, Appleby, Ronnie, Marshall, McKenzie, Jessop.

Referee: George Selwood (England)

What’s your take? Did Scotland deserve more from this match, or did Wales’ early dominance justify their win? Let us know in the comments—this debate is far from over!