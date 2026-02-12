U.S. Withdraws from WHO: What It Means for Global Health (2026)

In a move that has sparked global concern and controversy, the United States has officially severed its decades-long relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO), marking the end of a 78-year partnership. But here’s where it gets complicated: despite the withdrawal, the U.S. still owes the WHO over $130 million, and unresolved issues like losing access to critical global health data could leave America vulnerable to future pandemics. This decision, announced by federal officials on January 22, 2026, has been described by public health law expert Lawrence Gostin as “the most ruinous Presidential decision in my lifetime.”

The WHO, a specialized agency of the United Nations, plays a pivotal role in coordinating responses to global health threats like mpox, Ebola, and polio. It also provides essential technical assistance to poorer nations, distributes vital vaccines and treatments, and sets guidelines for hundreds of health conditions. With nearly every country as a member, the U.S. withdrawal raises questions about its commitment to global health leadership.

And this is the part most people miss: the U.S. was not just a member but a founding leader of the WHO, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars annually and providing hundreds of public health experts. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the country paid an average of $111 million in member dues and an additional $570 million in voluntary contributions each year. So, why the sudden exit?

President Donald Trump cited the WHO’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, its failure to implement necessary reforms, and its perceived political bias as reasons for the withdrawal. But here’s where it gets controversial: while the WHO did make costly mistakes during the pandemic—such as initially advising against masks and delaying recognition of airborne COVID-19 transmission—critics argue that pulling out punishes the world rather than fixing the organization.

Another point of contention? The Trump administration complained that none of the WHO’s nine chief executives since 1948 have been American, despite the U.S. being its largest financial contributor. Is this a fair grievance, or an overreach? Experts like Dr. Ronald Nahass, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, have called the withdrawal “shortsighted, misguided, and scientifically reckless.”

The consequences are far-reaching. The U.S. has ceased participation in WHO-led committees, governance structures, and technical groups, including those critical for flu strain monitoring and vaccine updates. This could delay America’s access to life-saving vaccines and medicines during future outbreaks. While Trump officials claim they’ll secure direct health data sharing with other countries, experts like Gostin doubt the U.S. can replicate the WHO’s global reach. “Is China going to sign a contract with the United States? Are African nations going to share their data?” he asks skeptically.

Here’s the bigger question: Did President Trump even have the authority to withdraw? Gostin argues that joining the WHO required an act of Congress, and withdrawing should too. Legally, the U.S. was required to give one year’s notice (which it did) and settle outstanding dues (which it hasn’t). The WHO claims the U.S. still owes over $133 million for 2024 and 2025, but an administration official denied this obligation on January 22, 2026.

This decision leaves us with a critical question: Is the U.S. stepping back from global health leadership, or simply redefining its role? What do you think? Is this withdrawal a necessary correction or a dangerous retreat? Share your thoughts in the comments—this debate is far from over.