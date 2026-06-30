U.S. Open Qualifiers: Nathan Kimsey Leads 7 Players to Shinnecock Hills | Golf Highlights (2026)

The U.S. Open qualifier in England has produced a thrilling conclusion, with seven players securing their spots in the prestigious national championship. Among them, Nathan Kimsey's performance stands out as a remarkable achievement. Kimsey's second-round 62 at Walton Heath was a testament to his skill, as he finished 14 under over 36 holes, two strokes ahead of Rocco Repetto Taylor from Spain. This marks Kimsey's first U.S. Open appearance, and his major debut at Royal Portrush last year, where he tied for 40th, bodes well for his future in the sport.

The qualifier was a fierce battle, with multiple players vying for the final spots. Matthew Jordan, Niklas Norgaard, Angel Hidalgo, and Filippo Celli all tied for third at 11 under, showcasing the high caliber of competition. The USGA's strategic approach to qualifying, with 13 final sites, ensures a diverse and talented field for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock. Norgaard and Jordan's previous Open Championship experiences, albeit with varying outcomes, add an intriguing layer to the narrative.

However, the drama didn't end there. A four-man playoff determined the final qualifier, with Ugo Coussaud emerging victorious. Hennie du Plessis and Andrew Wilson secured the first and second alternate spots, respectively, while Thomas Detry, who had high hopes, narrowly missed out. Detry's disappointment highlights the competitive nature of these qualifiers, where a single stroke can make all the difference.

This English qualifier is a microcosm of the U.S. Open's rigorous selection process, which demands exceptional skill and consistency. The seven qualifiers, each with their own unique stories and aspirations, will now embark on a journey towards the pinnacle of golf. As they prepare for the U.S. Open, the anticipation and excitement among fans and players alike will only continue to grow, making this year's championship a truly memorable one.