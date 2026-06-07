U.S. House Votes: Mining Protections for BWCAW at Risk! What's Next? (2026)

A controversial decision has been made in the U.S. House of Representatives, and it's one that could have a significant impact on the future of mining and environmental protection. The House has voted to repeal crucial mining protections for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) and its surrounding watersheds.

But here's where it gets controversial: this decision could open up over 225,000 acres of land in Minnesota's Superior National Forest to mining activities. The Bureau of Land Management had previously outlined these protections, but now the fate of this pristine wilderness area lies in the hands of the U.S. Senate.

The bill, House Joint Resolution 140, was introduced by Republican Rep. Pete Stauber, who aims to reverse a 20-year ban on copper mining in the BWCAW. This ban was put in place by the Biden administration in January 2023, and now Stauber is using the Congressional Review Act to challenge it.

"By keeping the Duluth Complex, the world's largest untapped copper-nickel deposit, off-limits, we're essentially handing over control of critical minerals to foreign adversaries like China," Stauber stated. He believes that accessing these minerals is essential for the U.S. to compete globally in the 21st century.

However, not everyone agrees. Ingrid Lyons, Executive Director of Save the Boundary Waters, expressed her concern, saying, "Today's vote is a sell-out of American public lands to foreign interests. We cannot sacrifice our most visited Wilderness for the benefit of a Chilean company that sends its concentrates to China."

The Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management's Order 7917, which Stauber aims to repeal, was designed to "preserve fragile social and natural resources, ecological integrity, and wilderness values" in the Rainy River Watershed and other protected areas. It also aims to protect the traditional cultural values and lifestyles of the Tribes in the region.

Becky Rom, National Chair of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters, emphasized the importance of this issue, calling it "the fight of our lifetime."

Stauber has attempted to overturn the mining ban before, but his previous bills failed to gain traction in the Senate. Now, with this new resolution, the debate continues. The question remains: should we prioritize access to critical minerals or protect our natural resources and cultural heritage? It's a complex issue, and one that deserves careful consideration. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss this further!