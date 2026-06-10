U.S. House Votes Against Trump's Tariffs on Canada: What It Means (2026)

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on a resolution opposing President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, marking a significant shift in the political landscape. This move comes as a response to the growing discontent among Republicans, who have been increasingly vocal about the negative impact of the trade war. The resolution, introduced by Rep. Gregory Meeks, aims to terminate the national emergency declared by Trump in February 2025, which justified the tariffs on various Canadian imports. This emergency declaration, citing Canada's failure to address cross-border drug trafficking, has been a contentious issue, with Congress having the authority to review such declarations. The tariffs, currently at 35%, affect a range of Canadian goods not exempt under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

The resolution's journey has been challenging, as it faced repeated attempts by Republican leadership to block it. Speaker Mike Johnson's procedural move to bar debate on the tariffs until July was unsuccessful, with three Republicans joining the Democratic majority to vote it down. This outcome opens the door for a potential vote on the tariffs against Canada, which could carry significant political weight. The tariffs, seen as a 'significant tax' by Nebraska Republican Don Bacon, have been a central economic policy of Trump's second term. However, the resolution's success in the House and subsequent Senate approval would still be subject to Trump's veto power.

The fate of Trump's tariffs hangs in the balance, awaiting a Supreme Court decision. The court's ruling, expected as early as February 20, could have far-reaching implications for the trade war. This development underscores the ongoing debate and potential for political shifts, as the U.S. House prepares to make its stand against Trump's tariffs.