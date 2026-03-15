U.S. Embassy's Response to Coupang CEO Complaint: Monitoring the Situation (2026)

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul is keeping a watchful eye on a developing situation involving a complaint against the interim CEO of Coupang's Korean branch, Harold Rogers, a U.S. citizen. This case has sparked interest and potential diplomatic implications.

A Sensitive Issue Unfolds:

The National Assembly's decision to file a complaint against Rogers and six other current and former Coupang executives is not to be taken lightly. The charges include violating the Act on Testimony and Appraisal Before the National Assembly, with some accused of failing to appear and others of perjury.

The Embassy's Response:

When asked about the matter, the U.S. Embassy stated they are 'closely monitoring related developments'. This phrase often implies a delicate situation with potential consequences. While not an outright expression of concern, it suggests the embassy is paying close attention to how the complaint against Rogers progresses.

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A Controversial Twist:

Coupang has been actively campaigning to sway public opinion in the U.S., claiming unfair criticism after a personal data breach. Interestingly, the National Assembly's actions have raised eyebrows in the U.S., as they involve a U.S. citizen and allegations that remain legally unconfirmed.

The complaint against Rogers was initiated at the National Intelligence Service's (NIS) request, who disputed Rogers' claim of investigating the data breach under their instructions. Coupang stands by its statement, while the NIS clarifies it only engaged in consultations, treating the breach as a national security matter.

This story raises questions about international relations, corporate responsibility, and the handling of sensitive data breaches. What do you think? Is the embassy's response adequate, or should they take a more active role? The implications are far-reaching, and your insights are valuable in this ongoing debate.