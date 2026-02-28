U.S. Border Patrol Recruitment: What You Need to Know (2026)

A controversial recruitment drive is taking place at the University of Georgia (UGA), and it's not just any ordinary job fair. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a government agency with a critical role in border management, is on a nationwide recruitment mission, and their presence at UGA's Spring Career and Internship Fair has sparked debate and divided opinions.

CBP's recruitment efforts are not limited to UGA; they're targeting campuses across the country, including Clarkson University, Oklahoma State University, and many more. But here's where it gets controversial: their recruitment strategies have faced pushback from community members, including those at Ohio State University, the University of North Florida, and Villanova University.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), under which CBP operates, has intensified its recruitment efforts over the past year, offering attractive incentive packages to potential recruits, including student loan repayment and forgiveness options. This aggressive recruitment drive coincides with a significant increase in CBP hiring, with a staggering 42.5% rise in new CBP officer hires and an even more impressive 84% increase in border patrol agent hires, as per a recent DHS press release.

And this is the part most people miss: CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are not the same. While both operate under DHS, CBP enforces customs and immigration laws at and near the border, while ICE's jurisdiction extends to the interior of the U.S. Both agencies collaborate closely to enforce immigration policies nationwide.

The recent fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota, allegedly carried out by CBP agents, have further fueled the controversy surrounding CBP's operations and their recruitment strategies. ProPublica reports that records indicate the agents involved were indeed CBP officers.

James Hataway, senior director for integrated media communications at UGA, stated, "U.S. Customs and Border Protection has participated in career fairs at the University of Georgia in the past and followed the same standard application process required of all interested employers. As a public institution, we are obligated to ensure equal access to our facilities and events for all organizations that comply with our policies."

Other government agencies, such as the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Marine Corps, will also be present at the fair. Hataway emphasized that student attendance is optional, and students are free to choose which employers they engage with based on their career goals and interests.

However, some student organizations, like Young Democrats of UGA (YDUGA), are not pleased with CBP's presence. Caleb Lux, president of YDUGA, expressed his disappointment, stating, "It is unacceptable for CBP and ICE to come to Athens and recruit young men and women off our campus. They work together to carry out a racist campaign of terror in communities of color across our country." YDUGA is calling for a boycott of CBP's presence and urging the university and students to stand against their recruitment efforts.

On the other hand, organizations like UGA College Republicans defend CBP's right to attend the career fair, arguing that restricting recruitment based on political disagreement undermines student choice and the purpose of the career fair.

The Young Democratic Socialists of America plan to protest CBP's presence at the fair on Wednesday.

So, the question remains: Should CBP be allowed to recruit at UGA and other universities? What are your thoughts on this controversial issue? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments below!