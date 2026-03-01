A shocking power outage at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia left residents and shoppers in the dark, quite literally, on a recent Sunday. The cause? A simple yet unexpected event: snow piled on top of a transformer.

Aisha Khan, a representative from the utility provider, confirmed that power was restored by 5:30 p.m., but the incident sparked curiosity and concern. Khan explained that the outage was due to snow, removed from the parking lot, being piled onto one of the mall's transformers, causing it to malfunction.

But here's where it gets controversial... The Fairfax County Police Department had officers on-site, assisting with traffic control for the mall's traffic lights. Dominion crews were also present, but it remains unclear which stores were directly affected by the outage.

This incident highlights the unexpected challenges that can arise from severe weather conditions. It's a reminder of the intricate systems that keep our daily lives running smoothly and the potential impact of even the smallest disruptions.

And this is the part most people miss... While power outages are often associated with severe weather events like hurricanes or blizzards, this incident shows that even a seemingly harmless action, like piling snow, can have significant consequences.

