Tyson Miller Joins White Sox: What This Means for 2026 Season (2026)

Tyson Miller's Baseball Journey: From Mariners to White Sox

Tyson Miller, a talented pitcher, has embarked on a new chapter in his baseball career. The White Sox recently signed him to a minor-league contract, offering him a chance to shine during spring training. This opportunity comes after Miller's impressive performance in 2024, where he showcased his skills with a 2.32 ERA and 54:11 K:BB ratio over 62 innings, split between the Mariners and Cubs.

However, 2025 presented a different challenge. Miller battled a hip injury, which caused him to miss significant time. When he was healthy, he struggled to advance beyond Triple-A Iowa, where his ERA soared to 6.27 and his K:BB ratio dropped to 36:34 in 37.1 innings. Despite this setback, there's still hope for a comeback. Miller could potentially secure a spot in the White Sox's bullpen, but it's more likely that he'll start the 2026 season at Triple-A Charlotte, working on his game and building momentum for future success.

For fantasy baseball enthusiasts, RotoWire offers a wealth of tools to enhance your league experience. Sign up now to unlock our premium features and gain a competitive edge! (https://www.rotowire.com/subscribe/)