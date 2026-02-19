Tyson Miller Joins White Sox: What This Means for 2026 Season (2026)

Tyson Miller's Baseball Journey: From Mariners to White Sox

Tyson Miller, a talented pitcher, has embarked on a new chapter in his baseball career. The White Sox recently signed him to a minor-league contract, offering him a chance to shine during spring training. This opportunity comes after Miller's impressive performance in 2024, where he showcased his skills with a 2.32 ERA and 54:11 K:BB ratio over 62 innings, split between the Mariners and Cubs.

See Also
Orioles Spring Training: Key Questions and Players to WatchSouthern Tier Scoop Scoundrels: Binghamton Rumble Ponies' New Alternate Identity Explained!Soxfest Live 2026: Chicago White Sox Fan Event PreviewDodgers' Fan-Friendly Approach: A Recipe for Success and Happiness

However, 2025 presented a different challenge. Miller battled a hip injury, which caused him to miss significant time. When he was healthy, he struggled to advance beyond Triple-A Iowa, where his ERA soared to 6.27 and his K:BB ratio dropped to 36:34 in 37.1 innings. Despite this setback, there's still hope for a comeback. Miller could potentially secure a spot in the White Sox's bullpen, but it's more likely that he'll start the 2026 season at Triple-A Charlotte, working on his game and building momentum for future success.

See Also
MLB Power Shift: Dodgers & Yankees Dominate, Ohtani & Judge Lead the Charge

For fantasy baseball enthusiasts, RotoWire offers a wealth of tools to enhance your league experience. Sign up now to unlock our premium features and gain a competitive edge! (https://www.rotowire.com/subscribe/)

Tyson Miller Joins White Sox: What This Means for 2026 Season (2026)

References

Top Articles
AI Jolts: How Singapore’s Workforce is Preparing for the Future of Work with Dr. Anthony Klotz
US Army Tests Advanced Navigation System: A Step Towards Assured PNT
Corey Heim & Justin Allgaier Secure Daytona 500 Spots! | 2026 Qualifying Highlights & Analysis
Latest Posts
Pacers vs Nets - NBA 2025-26 Season Recap | ESPN
2026 Bathurst 12 Hour: Ultimate Guide to Australia's Premier Endurance Race
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jerrold Considine

Last Updated:

Views: 5834

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jerrold Considine

Birthday: 1993-11-03

Address: Suite 447 3463 Marybelle Circles, New Marlin, AL 20765

Phone: +5816749283868

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Air sports, Sand art, Electronics, LARPing, Baseball, Book restoration, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Jerrold Considine, I am a combative, cheerful, encouraging, happy, enthusiastic, funny, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.