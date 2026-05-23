Tyson Fury's Unconventional Comeback: Training Solo for Makhmudov Fight (2026)

Bold claim: Tyson Fury is betting on a difficult comeback that could mark the end of an era for him. And this is the part most people miss: he’s choosing to train himself for a high-stakes heavyweight showdown against Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11 at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The plan is unconventional. Fury, famed for thriving under a trusted team, announces he will enter the bout without a traditional trainer. Makhmudov, a dangerous puncher with an extraordinary knockout rate, looms as a stern test. Fury even quips that he’ll “train myself like Clubber Lang,” a playful nod to Rocky III’s fiercest rival and a metaphor for going it alone in this stage of his career.

Previously, Fury enjoyed a highly successful partnership with SugarHill Steward, which helped him reclaim the heavyweight crown by defeating Deontay Wilder twice and defending against Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora. However, a 2024 setback saw him lose the WBC belt in a unification clash with Oleksandr Usyk, a score he’s been aiming to settle ever since.

Fury had stepped away from boxing early last year but returned to camp in December in Thailand, signaling a planned resurgence. He insists a trainer isn’t necessary for this comeback, insisting that the right preparation and support—hence, a bottle of water or a dab of Vaseline between rounds—will suffice for his needs. While many fighters rely on a core team, Fury argues he’ll find what works best for him in the moment.

An interesting twist is Fury’s current camp dynamic: he’s training alongside his sons. He calls it a surreal, humbling experience and says it reminds him of when he first dreamed of donning gloves. He’s proud to see them pursue boxing with similar dedication, believing that their hard work can unlock wide possibilities in life, just as he did.

Beyond this, Fury remains motivated by a genuine love for the sport and the camaraderie that comes with competition. He’s spent retirement dabbling in other projects—documentaries, a Netflix life-story, a reality show, UNICEF work, and globe-trotting with family—yet he feels boxing is incomplete without him. His stated aim is to “make boxing great again.”

Looking ahead, Fury’s path remains fluid. Potential future opponents include Oleksandr Usyk, the winner of Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois, or even Anthony Joshua down the road. Yet for now, he’s focused on the immediate challenge: defeating Arslanbek Makhmudov. If successful, he teases that the victory might signal the end of his current run in boxing, leaving fans and critics to ponder whether a final retirement could be on the horizon.