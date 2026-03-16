Tyson Fury's Comeback: Next Fight and Netflix Deal (2026)

In a thrilling announcement, British boxing sensation Tyson Fury is set to make his long-awaited return to the ring on April 11, facing off against Arslanbek Makhmudov. This matchup will take place in Fury's homeland, marking a significant moment for both the fighter and his fans.

At the age of 37, Fury had declared his retirement early last year after his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024. However, he has been teasing a comeback, and just recently confirmed that he is indeed stepping back into the ring for this eagerly anticipated bout—his first since that loss.

While the specific location for this clash has yet to be revealed, boxing enthusiasts are already buzzing with excitement. But here’s where it gets noteworthy: Fury’s fight will be featured on Netflix, making it the streaming giant's inaugural live broadcast from the UK, which adds an intriguing layer to the event.

"I’m excited to be back. My heart has always been in boxing and will always remain there. Someone needs to inform the king that the ace is back!" Fury expressed, displaying his characteristic flair and confidence.

Fury boasts an impressive record of 34 wins out of 37 fights, with 24 of those victories coming by way of knockout. Despite his formidable stats, two recent losses to Usyk have left fans and pundits questioning how he’ll perform in this upcoming fight.

On the other hand, Makhmudov, a Russian fighter now based in Canada, is eager to prove himself. He recently showcased his skills by decisively defeating Britain's Dave Allen, solidifying his status as a strong contender. "I am thrilled about this opportunity. I’m coming to deliver a war. Tyson Fury has been a phenomenal champion, and I will be more prepared than ever to walk away with a massive win," Makhmudov stated, hinting at the intensity of the upcoming match.

Makhmudov holds a commendable record himself, with 23 fights under his belt, winning 21 and losing only two. As the date approaches, the anticipation builds—will Fury reclaim his former glory, or will Makhmudov prove to be too formidable an opponent? This matchup promises to be one filled with excitement and high stakes. What are your thoughts on this upcoming fight? Do you think Fury can bounce back, or is it time for a new champion to emerge? Share your views in the comments!