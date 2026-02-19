Tyson Fury's Boxing Comeback in 2026: Will He Face Joshua or Usyk? (2026)

Get ready for a boxing sensation! The Gypsy King is back, and he's not done yet!

Tyson Fury, the legendary boxer, has dropped a bombshell announcement, revealing his plans to return to the ring in 2026. This news comes nearly a year after his last retirement announcement, leaving fans in a state of excitement and anticipation.

Fury's journey has been nothing short of dramatic. After a controversial loss to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024, where he felt the judges' decisions were unjust, he confirmed his retirement. But here's where it gets controversial: Fury has a history of retirement U-turns, and this time is no different.

In a recent Instagram post, Fury declared, "2026 is the year. Return of the mac." He added, "I'm 37, and I'm still punching. Why not make some money by punching men in the face?"

Fury's comeback rumors were fueled over the holidays when he shared training clips on social media. Despite his previous retirement claims, he has been linked to a highly anticipated all-British showdown with Anthony Joshua, another former heavyweight champion.

The pair had agreed to a fight in 2021, but it never materialized due to arbitration rulings. Plans were in place for a potential Joshua-Fury bout later this year or in 2026, but a recent car crash in Nigeria involving Joshua has put those plans on hold.

If Joshua is unable to fight, Fury could face Usyk again for a trilogy or challenge WBO champion Fabio Wardley. A victory would make Fury a three-time world heavyweight champion, joining the legendary Muhammad Ali.

So, will Fury's comeback be a success? And what impact will Joshua's injury have on the boxing world? These questions and more are sure to spark debate among boxing enthusiasts. Don't miss out on the action! Stay tuned for more updates as we count down to 2026.