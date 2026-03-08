Tyson Fury Predicts Chisora vs Wilder: Knockout Victory for Chisora! (2026)

Tyson Fury is placing his bets on a knockout! He's revealed who he thinks will emerge victorious in the highly anticipated heavyweight clash between Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder, declaring, "I'm going with him."

The upcoming battle between veteran boxers Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder is shaping up to be a real barnburner, but none other than Tyson Fury seems to have a clear favorite. He believes this fight will end decisively.

This intriguing heavyweight showdown is set to take place at the iconic O2 Arena in London on April 11th. For both Chisora and Wilder, this bout marks a significant milestone, as it will be their 50th professional fight. Imagine reaching such a major career landmark in a fight of this magnitude!

Chisora, a former British and European champion, has had his chances at world titles but has fallen short in his two previous attempts. On the other hand, Deontay Wilder is no stranger to championship glory. He held the WBC heavyweight championship for an impressive five years, successfully defending his belt 10 times. That's a formidable record!

And who better to offer insight than someone who knows both fighters intimately? Tyson Fury has shared the ring with both Chisora and Wilder three times each. He's defeated 'Del Boy' on all three occasions, and against 'The Bronze Bomber,' Fury boasts two wins and one draw. He's truly seen what both men are capable of.

Speaking candidly on social media, Fury didn't hold back his prediction. He expressed his excitement for the fight, stating, "I think this is a great fight. I’ve fought both of these men three times each. I think it’s a very good fight but on this one I’m going to go with my boy Chisora for a stoppage.” Yes, you read that right – Fury is backing Chisora to win by knockout!

But here's where it gets interesting: Fury also believes this fight deserves more than just bragging rights. He argued that a world title should be on the line. "There should be a belt on the line too," he insisted. "One of you sanctioning bodies you’ve got two legendary fighters here. A world champion with 10 title defences from the USA and an absolute warlord from the United Kingdom who has fought everybody and never ducked anybody and would have been a good heavyweight in any era in Derek. Put a belt on the line."

And this is the part most people miss... While Oleksandr Usyk currently holds the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles, and Fabio Wardley is the reigning WBO champion, there won't be a formal belt contested in the Chisora vs. Wilder clash. However, the winner of this electrifying bout could very well position themselves for a future shot at world championship honors. Could this be the stepping stone to another title shot for either man?

What do you think? Is Tyson Fury's prediction of a Chisora knockout a bold one, or does he have inside knowledge we don't? Or perhaps you believe Wilder's power will prevail? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear if you agree or disagree!