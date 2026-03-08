Tyson Fury CONFIRMS Boxing Return in 2026! 👑🥊 (2026)

Hold onto your hats, boxing fans! Tyson Fury, the 'Gypsy King,' has officially announced his return to the ring, and the world is buzzing! After what seemed like yet another retirement last January following his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk, Fury, now 37 years old, is ready to rumble once more. He's declared that he'll be back in action later this year, as confirmed by his recent Instagram post.

Fury's declaration came alongside a training montage, where he stated, "2026 is that year Return of the Mac. Been away for a while, but I’m back now, 37 years old and still punching. Nothing better to do than punch men in the face & get paid for it." This statement has sent waves of excitement through his fanbase.

The news has been met with a chorus of cheers from fans. One fan hailed him as "Greatest heavyweight of this generation after Usyk." Others simply exclaimed, "Finally! Come on, Fury!" and "Let’s gooooo." The general sentiment is clear: the boxing world is thrilled to welcome him back.

But here's where it gets interesting... Rumor has it that Saudi boxing supremo Turki Alalshikh has already penciled in Fury's return for April. There's talk of a comeback at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he previously dominated Derek Chisora.

And this is the part most people miss... A highly anticipated showdown with British rival Anthony Joshua was even being considered for September. However, Joshua's future is now uncertain, following a tragic car accident in Nigeria where two of his close friends and team members lost their lives. Joshua, who is 36 years old, escaped with minor injuries.

What do you think about Fury's return? Will he reclaim his throne, or has his time passed? Share your thoughts in the comments below!