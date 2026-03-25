Tyrese Maxey Shatters Iverson's Record: A New Era of Sixers Shooting (2026)

Bold claim: Tyrese Maxey just rewrote a Sixers record, and the moment tells us more about today’s game than yesterday’s hype. But here’s where it gets controversial: does one player’s rapid ascent redefine an era, or does it simply reflect the evolving pace and shot volume of modern basketball?

PHILADELPHIA — In the Heat’s visit to town on Thursday night, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey hit his fourth three-pointer of the opening period, clinching the franchise mark for made threes and edging past Allen Iverson in front of a roaring home crowd.

At 25 years old, Maxey arrived at the NBA with questions about his shooting range and consistency. The Sixers picked him 21st overall in the 2020 draft, a selection many analysts initially viewed as a gamble. The rest, as we know, has unfolded in a compelling arc. What began as a rookie showing flashes of potential grew into a second-year breakout, and now, as he nears the end of his sixth season, Maxey is in the thick of a true breakthrough, carrying a heavy scoring load and showcasing his 3-point prowess.

Maxey captured the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award in his fourth season and, in this campaign, is delivering a standout performance. Through Tuesday’s games, he was averaging an impressive 29.0 points per game, even as he navigated through an admittedly rough stretch.

Iverson’s record stood at 885 made triples for the Sixers, accumulated over 2,864 attempts in 722 games. Maxey has surpassed that total with far fewer attempts and in far fewer games—a reflection, in part, of the current league’s 3-point volume. He has now connected on more than eight triples per game for the third straight season, positioning him as the Sixers’ new standard-bearer for long-range shooting.

For more context on Maxey’s ascent and the moments that shaped his All-Star trajectory, you can explore analyses from PhillyVoice and follow updates from Adam on Twitter at @SixersAdam and the outlet @thephillyvoice.

Would you like this rewritten piece tailored for a more casual audience, or should I keep the professional newsroom tone and add specific game stats and quotes?