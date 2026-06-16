Tyra Banks Reflects on Controversial Moments in 'America's Next Top Model' Documentary (2026)

In a revealing new documentary, supermodel and TV personality Tyra Banks opens up about her controversial reality show, America's Next Top Model, and the intense pressure she faced. But did she go too far in her quest for success?

'Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model' is set to drop on Netflix, and it promises to lift the veil on the iconic show's behind-the-scenes drama. The trailer features Tyra herself admitting that she may have crossed the line, especially in response to fan demands. This is a far cry from her previous defiant stance on the show's legacy.

The show, which ran for an impressive 24 seasons, has been under scrutiny for various reasons, including allegations of fat-shaming, problematic photoshoots, and extreme makeovers. Tyra, who hosted the show for its first 22 seasons, initially fought to bring diversity to the forefront, challenging the fashion industry's narrow beauty standards. She recalls the struggle to cast diverse models, asking, "Why can't the girl from the trailer park become a supermodel, but the girl chilling in the park in the hood can't?" But here's where it gets controversial: in her pursuit of ratings and fan satisfaction, Tyra admits she may have taken things too far.

"I knew I went too far," she confesses in the trailer. This statement is a stark contrast to her previous defense of the show's impact. In 2025, she boldly proclaimed, "I refuse to have my legacy be about some stuff linked together on the internet... And I am so excited that I... have opened that door for others." But now, she seems to acknowledge that the show's extreme measures may have overshadowed its positive impact.

The documentary also features original judges J. Alexander and Nigel Barker, who express feeling betrayed by Tyra's actions. Creative director Jay Manuel adds fuel to the fire, suggesting that Tyra's drive for success led to questionable decisions. He provocatively asks, "You want to talk about being slapped across the face and then slapped right back?"

As the trailer teases, the documentary will provide an inside look at the show's evolution and the challenges it faced. But the question remains: was Tyra's approach necessary to challenge the fashion industry, or did it cross ethical boundaries? And this is the part most people miss—how do we balance pushing boundaries to create change with maintaining respect and integrity? The line between challenging norms and going too far is a fine one, and Tyra's story invites us to explore it. What do you think? Is Tyra's admission a sign of growth, or is it too little, too late?