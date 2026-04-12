Tyler Perry Joins Joe Turner’s Come and Gone on Broadway: What This Means for the Revival (2026)

The world of Broadway is about to get a fresh injection of storytelling prowess with the addition of Tyler Perry to the producing team of August Wilson's 'Joe Turner's Come and Gone.' This revival, set to open on April 25, stars the talented Taraji P. Henson and Cedric The Entertainer, and promises to be a captivating experience for theater enthusiasts.

What makes this announcement particularly intriguing is that Perry's involvement goes beyond the typical celebrity endorsement. He is expected to actively participate in the co-producer role, investing financially and contributing to decision-making processes. This level of commitment is a refreshing change from the usual celebrity name-dropping for publicity stunts.

A Cornerstone of Black Experience

In a statement to Deadline, Perry expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the significance of August Wilson's work in capturing the Black experience. He has previously collaborated with several cast members, including Taraji P. Henson and Joshua Boone, and has worked with the esteemed director Debbie Allen. Perry's excitement is palpable, and he promises a treat for audiences with this masterpiece.

A Warm Welcome to Broadway

Brian Anthony Moreland, the producer, welcomed Perry's involvement, praising his natural storytelling abilities. Moreland believes Perry will fit right in with the Broadway community, especially as they bring this magnificent play back to its original Broadway home. The limited engagement, which began on March 30 at the Barrymore Theatre, is a testament to the anticipation surrounding this production.

A Journey of Self-Discovery

The play, set in 1911 Pittsburgh, tells the story of Herald Loomis, a man seeking to reunite with his wife and reclaim his identity after seven years of forced labor. The boarding house run by Seth and Bertha Holly becomes a haven for Black travelers during the Great Migration, and Loomis' journey is one of profound self-discovery as he confronts his past and awakens to spiritual forces.

A Legacy on Broadway

'Joe Turner's Come and Gone' has a rich history on Broadway, with previous stagings in 1988 and 2009 featuring notable actors like Angela Bassett, Delroy Lindo, and Aunjanue Ellis. This revival promises to continue the legacy, with a talented cast that includes Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Maya Boyd, and Savannah Commodore, among others.

Final Thoughts

With Tyler Perry's involvement, this revival of August Wilson's play takes on a new dimension. It is a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring appeal of Broadway. As we anticipate the opening night, we can expect a thought-provoking and emotionally charged theatrical experience.