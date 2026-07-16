Ty Simpson: The Next Rams QB? - NFL Draft 2023 (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling debate, Rams fans! The quest for Super Bowl LXI is on, and the Rams are eyeing a bold move. Should they go all-in, risking future draft picks and salary cap space? It's a controversial strategy, but with a home Super Bowl in sight, the pressure is on.

Les Snead and Sean McVay, the masterminds behind the Rams' recent success, might just stick to their guns. But here's where it gets intriguing: the future of their quarterback position.

Matthew Stafford, the NFL MVP, is a star, but his back issues are a concern. It's time to plan for the future, and that's where Ty Simpson, the Alabama quarterback, enters the picture.

Why Ty Simpson? Well, despite his inconsistent end to the season, Simpson has the raw talent to be an NFL starter. He possesses the accuracy, composure, and awareness needed to thrive in a McVay-led offense.

The key difference here is McVay's experience. He's evolved as a coach, and with Simpson, he'd have the chance to develop a young talent with immense potential. Simpson's toolkit, combined with McVay's guidance, could create a formidable quarterback.

And this is the part most people miss: Simpson wouldn't be rushed into action. He'd have the luxury of learning behind an MVP, and McVay's expertise would be invaluable in his development.

So, Rams fans, what do you think? Is Ty Simpson the answer to their quarterback conundrum? Should they take the risk and draft him at No. 30? Let's discuss in the comments and share your thoughts on this intriguing prospect!