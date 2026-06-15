Ty Simpson's Weight Loss Mystery: Gastritis Impact on NFL Prospect (2026)

Imagine a star quarterback's performance dipping late in the season, only to discover a hidden health battle that could've derailed his NFL dreams. That's exactly what happened to Ty Simpson, Alabama's former quarterback, who was silently fighting a 'severe case' of gastritis in 2025. This previously undisclosed condition caused him to shed over 15 pounds, raising concerns about his draft prospects. But here's the silver lining: Simpson has since regained the weight and is gearing up to showcase his skills at the 2026 NFL Combine, aiming to secure his spot as a first-round pick.

NFL Network analyst Tom Pelissero broke the news, shedding light on the challenges Simpson faced beyond the typical on-field struggles. While critics might point to his single-season starting experience or the dip in his late-season stats, Pelissero urges us to consider the bigger picture. And this is the part most people miss: Simpson was battling gastritis, a painful digestive issue that can sap energy and appetite, all while dealing with injuries to his elbow, back, and ribs. By the Rose Bowl, he had dropped to the 190-pound range, a far cry from his optimal playing weight. Now, at a healthy 215 pounds, he's poised to impress scouts in Indianapolis.

In a January interview with AL.com, Simpson openly discussed his injuries but never mentioned gastritis, a condition characterized by stomach lining inflammation, leading to symptoms like nausea and loss of appetite. Despite these hurdles, he delivered a solid 2025 season, passing for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect behind Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, Simpson is a hot commodity. Mendoza, likely the No. 1 overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, won't be throwing at the Combine, leaving the spotlight on Simpson to make his mark.

But here's where it gets controversial: With teams like the Jets and Rams holding multiple first-round picks, will they view Simpson as a long-term solution, despite his late-season struggles and health concerns? Pelissero believes Simpson's Combine performance could be a game-changer, potentially securing him a spot in the top half of the first round. Yet, the question remains: Are teams willing to bet on a one-year starter with a history of health issues, or will they prioritize more seasoned prospects?

As the NFL world watches Simpson's every move this week, one thing is clear: his journey from adversity to opportunity is a testament to resilience. But what do you think? Is Ty Simpson a safe first-round pick, or are the risks too great? Share your thoughts below—this debate is far from over!