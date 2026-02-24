Ty Simpson's NFL Future: Why the Los Angeles Rams Could Be the Perfect Fit (2026)

Ty Simpson, the talented quarterback, has left college football behind, opting to stick with Alabama for one season. Now, he's set to join the 2026 NFL Draft, leaving fans and analysts alike wondering where he'll land. Todd McShay of The Ringer believes the Los Angeles Rams could be the perfect fit for Simpson, offering a unique opportunity for growth and development.

The Rams, led by the visionary Sean McVay, have two first-round picks and are in need of a future quarterback. While Simpson won't be thrust into the starting role immediately, he'll have the chance to learn from the legendary Matthew Stafford, who is entering the final year of his contract. McShay envisions a scenario where Simpson can sit behind Stafford, absorbing knowledge and skills without the pressure of an immediate starting role, similar to how Patrick Mahomes benefited from Alex Smith's mentorship.

In 2027, Simpson could be poised to take over as the Rams' quarterback, aiming to lead the team to success. This scenario is particularly intriguing given the Rams' recent NFC Championship loss to the Seattle Seahawks, highlighting their desire to rebuild and improve. McShay suggests that Simpson's presence in the team's future could be a strategic move, allowing him to learn from the best and develop his skills in a supportive environment.

However, Simpson's college career hasn't been without its ups and downs. While he showed immense promise in the first half of the 2025 season, with some even predicting him as the No. 1 overall pick, his performance took a hit in the latter part of the year due to Kalen DeBoer's struggling offense. Despite this, McShay remains confident in Simpson's abilities, praising his early-season performances and highlighting his potential as a top quarterback prospect.

As the NFL Draft approaches, the race to be the second quarterback is heating up. With Indiana's Fernando Mendoza expected to be taken by the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus shifts to finding the next big talent. McShay's suggestion of Simpson being drafted by the Rams in the first round adds an exciting layer to the narrative, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the draft's outcomes.