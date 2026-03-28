Ty Simpson's $6.5M NIL Offer: Should He Stay in College or Enter the NFL Draft? (2026)

Imagine a college football star turning down millions in the NFL draft to return to campus for another year of NIL deals. Sounds crazy, right? But that’s exactly what some schools are reportedly urging former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson to do. Despite his clear intention to enter the NFL, Simpson is fielding jaw-dropping offers—one as high as $6.5 million for 2026—from schools desperate to keep him in the college game. And this is the part most people miss: this isn’t just about money; it’s about the shifting power dynamics in college sports.

To put that $6.5 million offer in perspective, the 77th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft (13th pick in the third round) signed a four-year contract worth the same amount. So, why would Simpson even consider staying in college? Here’s where it gets controversial: the NCAA’s rules are increasingly seen as an antitrust house of cards, and the line between professional and amateur athletics is blurring faster than ever. If Simpson were to return to college after declaring for the draft, it wouldn’t be the first time the NCAA bent its own rules. Remember James Nnaji? He was drafted by the NBA three years ago, yet the NCAA recently granted him four more years of eligibility. So, the question isn’t if the rules will change—it’s when.

Simpson’s dilemma is a business decision, plain and simple. Does he take the guaranteed $6.5 million now and enter the draft in 2027, or does he bet on himself, using another year of college football to build his NFL résumé and potentially secure an even bigger payday down the line? But here’s the real kicker: regardless of his choice, the fact that he has a choice is a game-changer. It’s a tangible sign of progress in a system long criticized for exploiting student-athletes.

This situation raises a thought-provoking question: Are we witnessing the beginning of the end for traditional college sports as we know it? Or is this just the next step in a long-overdue evolution? What do you think? Is Simpson making the right move, or is he risking too much? Let’s hear your take in the comments!