Two Years On: Vulnerable People Trapped in Unsafe Supported Housing in England (2026)

A shocking reality is unfolding in England, where vulnerable individuals continue to reside in unsafe supported housing, two years after a law was passed to address this very issue. This delay has led to devastating consequences, with lives being lost and communities suffering irreversible harm.

The Supported Housing Act, introduced by Conservative MP Bob Blackman, was designed to tackle the scandal of unregulated and exploitative supported accommodation. Despite receiving royal assent, the act has yet to be fully implemented, leaving vulnerable people at risk.

The Impact of Delayed Action

Supported housing is meant to provide a safe haven for those in need, including recently released prisoners, individuals battling substance abuse, victims of domestic violence, and people with mental health issues. However, unscrupulous landlords have been taking advantage of this system, making millions off housing benefit while providing substandard living conditions and minimal support.

The government's consultation on new regulations, launched in February, has not yielded any concrete results, leaving campaigners worried that the law's implementation could be years away.

Bob Blackman expressed his growing frustration and anger at the situation, stating, "It's been left in limbo, and local authorities are doing their own thing." He emphasized the lack of impetus from the government, which he believes has allowed rogue landlords to continue profiting and expanding their operations.

The Human Cost

Jasmine Basran from Crisis shared harrowing stories of exempt accommodation, including rooms infested with pests, inadequate washing facilities, and residents facing abuse and intimidation when trying to speak up. While the passing of the act was a significant victory, the lack of immediate implementation means that vulnerable individuals remain at risk of exploitation.

The main concern is the impact of shared homes on vulnerable residents. Such environments can exacerbate addiction and mental health issues, leading to violence, antisocial behavior, and increased strain on emergency services.

Birmingham, with approximately 30,000 exempt accommodation places, has become a hotspot for this issue. Landlords have been converting family homes into large house shares to capitalize on higher housing benefit rates, overwhelming residential areas.

Gill Taylor, leading the Dying Homeless Project, expressed grave concerns about deaths occurring in poor-quality exempt accommodation. Research revealed 36 deaths across 10 local authorities in 2024, but the lack of data collection by most councils suggests the true figure could be much higher.

Taylor emphasized, "People are dying, and those who aren't dying are suffering, all while remaining hidden from view." The limited data available raises questions about the support these individuals received and whether their living conditions played a role in their deaths.

The Need for Action

There is an urgent need to address this issue comprehensively. Campaigners argue that while some councils have implemented measures to curb the growth of exempt accommodation, these efforts fall short of effectively tackling rogue providers.

In Birmingham, the market is dominated by five large providers, all deemed "non-compliant" by the Regulator of Social Housing. A recent report on a bankrupt provider, Midland Livings CIC, revealed the use of security guards to protect residents from serious incidents, including threatening behavior, unlawful entry, theft, and financial misconduct.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government acknowledged the country's housing crisis, stating, "That's why we have set out our National Plan to End Homelessness." They also confirmed that the Supported Housing Act is a priority, with implementation beginning next month, aiming to provide the necessary support and ensure providers consider the well-being of their residents.

But here's where it gets controversial: Will the government's actions be enough to address the scale of this issue? And this is the part most people miss: the human stories behind these statistics.

What are your thoughts? Do you think the government is doing enough to protect vulnerable individuals in supported housing? Share your opinions in the comments below!