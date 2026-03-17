In a startling turn of events, two individuals have been taken into custody after a firearm was discharged during a heated argument in Old Beach. The incident, which occurred this morning, has left the community in a state of heightened alert, with police investigations ongoing. According to authorities, the gun was fired during a dispute over a stolen vehicle, adding a layer of complexity to the situation. Initial reports suggest that the parties involved were acquainted, making the incident even more intriguing. The arrests, which took place in the Bridgewater area, have led to an increased police presence in the vicinity. As a precautionary measure, the Jordan River Learning Federation Middle and Senior campus in Bridgewater was temporarily closed while police conducted searches in the vicinity. Fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported, and the investigation is still underway. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking in our midst, and it prompts us to ask: How can we ensure the safety of our communities in the face of such unpredictable events?
Two Arrested After Firearm Discharged in Old Beach Altercation | Live Update (2026)
References
- https://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/economics/it-is-easy-to-dismiss-australias-90bn-highspeed-rail-dream-but-its-worth-a-crack/news-story/4de29afdaf3502deb71f8957a2fff128
- https://pulsetasmania.com.au/news/two-arrested-after-firearm-discharged-in-old-beach-altercation/
- https://pulsetasmania.com.au/news/bushfire-emergency-warning-downgraded-for-molesworth-as-uncontrolled-blaze-threatens-homes/
- https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2026/mar/02/fur-seal-spotted-cooks-river-sydney-australia
- https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-02-20/easts-leagues-club-stabbing-accused-appears-in-court/106366762
- https://www.newcastleherald.com.au/story/9187112/newcastles-freshwater-crocodile-taken-to-australian-reptile-park/
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