Twins Sign Veteran Relievers: Banda, Hendriks, Merryweather, Chafin & Laweryson (2026)

The Minnesota Twins are on a mission to bolster their bullpen, and they're doing it with a veteran touch! 🏟️

In a series of strategic moves, the Twins' front office has been busy during the early days of spring training, acquiring seasoned relievers to strengthen their pitching staff. The team has welcomed several veterans, including Anthony Banda, Liam Hendriks, Julian Merryweather, Andrew Chafin, and Cody Laweryson, with the latter four joining on minor-league deals.

But here's where it gets interesting: these additions bring a wealth of experience to a bullpen that was initially expected to be dominated by younger arms. The 37-year-old Hendriks, a three-time All-Star closer, and the 35-year-old Chafin, with his big-game experience, are notable additions. And let's not forget about Banda, who has been a part of two World Series teams with the Dodgers.

Manager Derek Shelton is thrilled with the veteran presence, emphasizing the value of their championship-level experience. He believes their ability to pitch in high-pressure situations will be a crucial asset for the team. But is this a sign of a potential championship-caliber bullpen in the making?

For Banda, the journey to the Twins was unexpected. After being designated for assignment by the Dodgers, he found himself in a state of uncertainty. But his trade to the Twins opened a new chapter, offering him a fresh opportunity to showcase his skills. And the Twins' bullpen has become a haven for relievers seeking a second chance, with several veterans now vying for a spot.

Shelton also highlights the importance of diverse personalities in the bullpen, suggesting that the mix of veteran and young talent will create a dynamic and supportive environment. But is this a recipe for success, or could it lead to a clash of egos?

And here's a twist: one reliever, Jackson Kowar, who joined the Twins earlier, has already been traded to the Baltimore Orioles. The Twins' bullpen is shaping up to be a competitive arena, with veterans and young guns battling for a spot. Will the veteran presence be the X-factor in the Twins' quest for success? Only time will tell.

As the team gears up for the season, with all players reporting to camp and live batting practice underway, the Twins' bullpen is a fascinating subplot to follow. Will the veteran additions prove to be the missing piece of the puzzle? Share your thoughts on this intriguing strategy in the comments below!