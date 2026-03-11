Twins' Royce Lewis Sidelined with Tightness, David Festa Out for Opener (2026)

The Minnesota Twins are facing some setbacks as they gear up for the new season. Third baseman Royce Lewis, a promising young talent, was pulled from the lineup due to right-side tightness, raising concerns about his availability for the opener. This isn't the first time Lewis has dealt with injuries; last year, a strained left hamstring cut short his spring training. Meanwhile, right-hander David Festa is being shut down for two weeks to address a shoulder impingement, which could potentially land him on the injured list at the start of the regular season. The Twins' pitching staff is also feeling the heat, with ace Pablo López undergoing Tommy John surgery and now out for the entire 2026 season. With López's absence, the team is now scrambling to fill the void, leaving them with just six viable candidates for the starting five spots. Despite these challenges, the Twins remain optimistic, with All-Star Joe Ryan expected to be ready by opening day. But here's where it gets controversial... Will the Twins' injury woes continue, or will they rise to the occasion and overcome these setbacks? And this is the part most people miss... The team's resilience and adaptability will be key to their success this season. Stay tuned to find out if they can turn these challenges into opportunities.

Twins' Royce Lewis Sidelined with Tightness, David Festa Out for Opener (2026)

References

Top Articles
M6 Cumbria Reopens Early: New Bridge Construction Timelapse
Philippe Clement's Transfer Bombshell: Josh Sargent's Future at Norwich City
Robbie Williams' Daughter Teddy: A Star in the Making?
Latest Posts
CAR T-Cell Therapy Success Rate in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2026
NHL Status Report: Key Player Updates and Injury News
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Gregorio Kreiger

Last Updated:

Views: 6491

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (77 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Gregorio Kreiger

Birthday: 1994-12-18

Address: 89212 Tracey Ramp, Sunside, MT 08453-0951

Phone: +9014805370218

Job: Customer Designer

Hobby: Mountain biking, Orienteering, Hiking, Sewing, Backpacking, Mushroom hunting, Backpacking

Introduction: My name is Gregorio Kreiger, I am a tender, brainy, enthusiastic, combative, agreeable, gentle, gentle person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.