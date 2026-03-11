The Minnesota Twins are facing some setbacks as they gear up for the new season. Third baseman Royce Lewis, a promising young talent, was pulled from the lineup due to right-side tightness, raising concerns about his availability for the opener. This isn't the first time Lewis has dealt with injuries; last year, a strained left hamstring cut short his spring training. Meanwhile, right-hander David Festa is being shut down for two weeks to address a shoulder impingement, which could potentially land him on the injured list at the start of the regular season. The Twins' pitching staff is also feeling the heat, with ace Pablo López undergoing Tommy John surgery and now out for the entire 2026 season. With López's absence, the team is now scrambling to fill the void, leaving them with just six viable candidates for the starting five spots. Despite these challenges, the Twins remain optimistic, with All-Star Joe Ryan expected to be ready by opening day. But here's where it gets controversial... Will the Twins' injury woes continue, or will they rise to the occasion and overcome these setbacks? And this is the part most people miss... The team's resilience and adaptability will be key to their success this season. Stay tuned to find out if they can turn these challenges into opportunities.
Twins' Royce Lewis Sidelined with Tightness, David Festa Out for Opener (2026)
