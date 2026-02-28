Twins Land Taylor Rogers & Victor Caratini: Bullpen & Catcher Upgrades! (2026)

The Minnesota Twins are making bold moves to reshape their roster, and fans are buzzing with excitement—but not everyone agrees with their strategy. In a surprising turn of events, the Twins have brought back veteran left-hander Taylor Rogers with a 1-year, $2 million contract, marking his return to the team that drafted him. But here’s where it gets controversial: is this a nostalgic reunion or a calculated risk? While Rogers boasts an impressive career ERA of 3.34 and 83 saves, his recent journey through five teams in four years raises questions about consistency. And this is the part most people miss: Rogers isn’t just a reliever—he’s a leader. New manager Derek Shelton, who worked with Rogers during his first stint, believes he’ll bring invaluable experience to the bullpen, both on and off the mound. But will it be enough to fill the void left by the departure of their top five relievers last season? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, the Twins finalized a two-year, $14 million deal with catcher Victor Caratini, a versatile player who’ll also see time at first base and designated hitter. Caratini’s .244 career batting average might not jump off the page, but his catcher ERA of 3.92 ranks eighth best among active catchers—a stat that could prove crucial for the Twins’ pitching staff. However, at 32, is Caratini the long-term solution the team needs, or just a stopgap? The debate is heating up among fans and analysts alike.

To make room for these additions, the Twins designated right-hander Pierson Ohl and catcher Jhonny Pereda for release or assignment, a move that's sparked its own share of controversy. General manager Jeremy Zoll insists these changes address the team's most obvious area of need, but critics argue the bullpen still lacks depth. Is this the start of a Twins resurgence, or a band-aid solution for deeper issues?