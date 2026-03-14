Twins Build Luxury Paddle Steamers for Slow Travel on Murray River (2026)

Imagine drifting along Australia's iconic Murray River on a luxurious paddle steamer, soaking in the serenity of gum trees and wildlife – a quintessentially Aussie twist on Europe's grand river cruises that could change how we see slow travel forever. But here's where it gets exciting: two brothers are turning this dream into reality, investing passion and millions to bring back the romance of the river in a way that's both opulent and intimately local.

Craig and Rohan Burgess, a dynamic duo of twins, have poured over $8 million into crafting the Australian Star, a gleaming $11 million, five-star paddle steamer poised to redefine the Murray as a premier luxury cruising hotspot. Forget the castles and cathedrals of the Rhine or Danube; here, the vistas unfold with towering eucalyptus, cheeky kookaburras, bounding kangaroos, and a profound, enveloping quiet that whispers the true essence of Australian wilderness.

This 38-passenger vessel, docked in the historic town of Echuca, embodies the philosophy of slow travel – a deliberate pace that lets you savor the journey, unlike the rushed hustle of everyday life. For beginners curious about this trend, think of slow travel as the antidote to fast-paced vacations: it's about lingering in one place, connecting deeply with your surroundings, and rediscovering the joy in simplicity, much like a leisurely bike ride through vineyards versus a high-speed train dash.

Craig shares that bookings for 2026 are already 'heavily committed,' and 2027 departures are snapping up fast, a testament to the growing appetite for this unique experience. And the twins aren't stopping there – construction is ramping up on an identical sister ship, the Australian Sky, set to operate from Mildura, expanding their fleet and reach.

But here's the part most people miss: they've secured a partnership with APT, a global heavyweight in luxury travel packages, which has enthusiastically agreed to market half of the Australian Star's cruises. This endorsement is like having a top chef vouch for your home-cooked meal – it signals serious credibility and could draw in travelers from around the world.

Powering this aquatic marvel is a charming nod to history: a 119-year-old, 13-tonne steam engine, crafted in England back in 1907, and now fueled by sustainably sourced red gum wood. Echuca's skipper and company director Neil Hutchinson stumbled upon this relic on Facebook and acquired it from a collector in Truro, South Australia. Originally driving sawmills and farm equipment across Victoria, this engine now breathes life into the ship's hull, offering a tangible link to the region's industrial past. It's a fascinating reminder of how old technology can blend seamlessly with modern luxury – but is this eco-friendly approach enough in an era of climate concerns? Some might debate whether wood-burning steam engines truly align with sustainable tourism, sparking thoughts on balancing nostalgia with environmental responsibility.

The Australian Star, nearing completion ahead of its maiden voyage on February 23, benefited from a $2.25 million grant from the Victorian government through the Regional Tourism Investment Fund. This investment underscores the state's commitment to bolstering regional economies via tourism.

Spanning three levels, the boat reimagines the Murray as an accessible luxury destination. 'People adore cruising,' Craig explains. 'With fewer folks eager for long international flights, they're seeking standout experiences right in their own backyard – but they crave comfort and style.'

Aboard, guests will indulge in a full restaurant, cozy lounge, and inviting bar, complete with an elevator for ease, 19 en-suite cabins featuring air-conditioning and Wi-Fi, and cruises ranging from three to seven nights. Prices start at $890 and go up to $1250 per passenger per night, excluding extras like drinks beyond dinner – a premium, but for those seeking exclusivity, it's akin to securing a private villa in the outback.

Journeys meander 80 kilometers along the river from Echuca to the Torrumbarry Weir, highlighting gems like the historic Perricoota Station homestead. Add in curated excursions: bus tours of Echuca's heritage sites, visits to the Murray Gums Estate winery for a taste of local vintages, a stop at the Great Aussie Beer Shed for craft brews, explorations of Rochester's silo art murals – vibrant public artworks transforming old grain storage towers into canvases of Australian identity – and a hearty lunch at the Colbinabbin pub.

Yet, as Rohan points out from their smaller vessel, the Emmylou, many guests cherish simpler pleasures, like starlit riverbank barbecues. 'I chat with countless travelers, and they repeatedly mention loving the tranquility, the gentle paddling, the breathtaking scenery, and that liberating sense of escaping urban chaos,' he says. The Australian Star will mirror this, ensuring luxury doesn't overshadow the soul of the river experience.

Rohan's fascination with paddle steamers ignited 47 years ago at age 12, when his father Paul, a Victorian government regional development officer, assisted in acquiring and operating the PS Pevensey, a 1910 vessel. Father and son, occasionally joined by Craig, volunteered in its restoration. Rohan still treasures his childhood hoodie and T-shirt from the 'PS Pevensey Crew' – a keepsake that captures the innocent thrill of hands-on history.

In 1983, Rohan beamed with pride as the Pevensey starred as the Philadelphia in the beloved mini-series All the Rivers Run, a romantic drama with Sigrid Thornton and John Waters, set during the 1890s paddle steamer boom on the Murray. Even the Emmylou appeared as Providence in the show, evoking the river's golden age of trade and transport.

Later, both brothers pursued careers in banking, but in 2013, Rohan switched gears, becoming commercial manager for the Shire of Campaspe in Echuca, where he oversaw the PS Pevensey. Vern Beasley, then-owner of Murray River Paddlesteamers (home to three paddle steamers, including Emmylou), encouraged Rohan to buy the company. In 2015, Rohan, Craig, and Neil Hutchinson took the leap.

By 2018, they refurbished the Emmylou, upgrading from bunks and shared facilities to eight private en-suite cabins. Craig notes it's been nearly fully booked since, proving demand for intimacy on the water. However, its modest size couldn't handle large groups, birthing the grander Australian Star project.

Tim Ford, chair of the Committee for Echuca Moama, hailed the launch as 'a thrilling milestone for Echuca Moama and the broader Murray region.' 'With longer itineraries and top-tier amenities, it promises to lure high-spending tourists, support local businesses, and generate jobs and investments,' he added.

As launch day approaches, Rohan admits, 'It's exhilarating – feels like a dream coming true.' Craig envisions the Murray rivaling global icons like Phillip Island's penguin parades or the Twelve Apostles, offering a domestic alternative to European luxury liners. 'We're reshaping perceptions of the Murray,' he says. 'It's not just a river; it's a gateway to Australia's soul. To truly grasp the country's heart, experience it from the water.'

Victorian Tourism Minister Steve Dimopoulos echoed this sentiment: 'The Australian Star delivers a one-of-a-kind adventure, blending luxury on the legendary Murray with economic boosts for Echuca and surrounding areas. Each passenger fuels local spending in shops, eateries, and lodgings, creating a positive wave for the community.'

But here's where it gets controversial: is this push for luxury river cruising a boon for regional Australia, or does it risk pricing out locals and straining the delicate river ecosystem? As tourism evolves, some argue it could lead to gentrification, where areas become exclusive playgrounds for the affluent, potentially overshadowing authentic community experiences. Others see it as a vital lifeline for struggling regions. What are your thoughts? Does high-end tourism like this enhance or exploit places like the Murray River? Share your opinions in the comments – do you agree with the Burgess brothers' vision, or would you prefer more accessible, budget-friendly options to keep the river's charm truly democratic?