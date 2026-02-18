Twins Acquire Tristan Gray: Red Sox Trade Infielder - MLB News Breakdown (2026)

Hold onto your hats, baseball fans, because the Twins are about to shake things up! In a move that’s sure to spark debate, the Red Sox are trading infielder Tristan Gray to Minnesota, according to a report from Chris Cotillo of MassLive. But here's where it gets intriguing: the details of what Boston will receive in return are still shrouded in mystery. Is this a strategic play for the Twins to bolster their infield, or are the Red Sox clearing space for something bigger? And this is the part most people miss—how will Gray’s versatile skill set fit into the Twins’ lineup? While he’s known for his defensive prowess and potential at the plate, his role in Minnesota could be a game-changer—or a risky gamble. But here’s the controversial question: Are the Red Sox undervaluing Gray, or are the Twins overestimating his impact? As we wait for more details to emerge, one thing’s for sure: this trade has the potential to reshape both teams’ futures. What do you think? Is this a smart move for the Twins, or should the Red Sox have held onto Gray? Let’s hear your take in the comments below!