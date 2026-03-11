TV Tonight's Top Picks: From Millionaire Hot Seat to True Crime (2026)

Tonight's television lineup features a thought-provoking yet polarizing spin-off of the beloved quiz show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Millionaire Hot Seat



7:30 PM, ITV1



This fast-paced offshoot of the iconic game show might not feel entirely necessary to some viewers. In this format, each of the six contestants takes their turn in the 'hot seat,' where they must answer questions within a strict time limit of just 15 seconds. The nuances of the game, including additional rules, are best articulated by host Jeremy Clarkson as he kicks off the inaugural round. This quick-paced format promises to keep you on your toes!

Rick Stein’s Australia



7:00 PM, BBC Two



Renowned chef Rick Stein shares his profound connection with Australia in this captivating series. At the tender age of 19, after the passing of his father, he relocated to Australia and even spent time working in an abattoir. With three successful restaurants now established across the nation, Rick embarks on a road trip that not only showcases the rich culinary landscape but also delves into his personal experiences and ties to the country.

Inside the Factory



8:00 PM, BBC One



Have you ever wondered which biscuit reigns supreme for dunking in your cup of tea? Cherry Healey is on a mission to find out at Burton’s biscuit factory in Wales, where she discovers that one biscuit can withstand an astonishing 100 dunks! Meanwhile, Paddy McGuinness encounters a sticky situation with Jammie Dodgers on the production line, adding a touch of humor to the insightful exploration of biscuit-making.

What Not to Eat



8:00 PM, Channel 4



The title may raise eyebrows, especially with the rising popularity of weight-loss injections and the societal reverence for thinness. In this enlightening four-part series, Professor Tim Spector and GP Dr. Kandi Ejiofor shine a spotlight on healthier alternatives to ultra-processed foods, which many believe contribute significantly to obesity. They kick things off by addressing the widespread addiction to instant noodles.

Waterloo Road



9:00 PM, BBC One



Returning for a "new term, new era," this Manchester comprehensive school makes Grange Hill look like a prestigious academy. Jon Richardson reprises his role as Darius Donovan, one of three new deputy heads. His slogan, "Waterloo Road is listening," has failed to resonate positively, and his attempts to reintegrate excluded students have resulted in a whirlwind of chaos.

Catching a Killer



9:00 PM, Channel 4



This gripping true-crime documentary examines the tragic murder of Cumali Turhan, who was fatally stabbed in the neck at a Chelmsford bar in November 2024, after which his body mysteriously disappeared. Join DCI Louise Metcalfe as she dedicates months to the harrowing task of locating the dismembered remains, offering a chilling glimpse into the complexities of criminal investigations.

Live Sport



Premier League Football: West Ham vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 PM, Sky Sports Main Event



The Premier League action continues with a full schedule of fixtures available on Sky Sports throughout Wednesday and Thursday.