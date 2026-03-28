TV Stars Jumping Ship: Why Radio is the New Prime Time (2026)

The TV industry is undergoing a dramatic shift as personalities migrate to radio, seeking new opportunities, stability, and better pay. This trend is exemplified by Sarah Harris, the former host of 'The Project', who has joined Nova Sydney's breakfast show, marking a significant career move. The industry is witnessing a growing exodus of TV stars, with radio offering lucrative contracts and a more stable environment. This shift is further evidenced by the success of radio personalities like Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson, who earn a record-breaking $10 million annually. The decline of free-to-air TV audiences and ad revenue has made radio an attractive alternative, with personalities like Harris and others like Fifi Box and Chrissie Swan commanding million-dollar-a-year contracts. This trend is not limited to women; men like Ben Fordham and Russel Howcroft have also turned to radio for higher pay. The migration is not just about money; it's about a shift in career paths, with TV stars like Hamish Blake and Andy Lee venturing into podcasting. The industry is in flux, with radio offering a more stable and lucrative future for these personalities. However, this shift also raises questions about the future of TV and the role of traditional media in an increasingly digital world. The article concludes by highlighting the complex dynamics of the industry, with personalities like Harris and others navigating the challenges and opportunities of the changing media landscape.