TV Shows and Movies to Watch on March 3, 2026 | TVLine's What to Watch (2026)

Uncover the ultimate TV and streaming guide for Tuesday, March 3, 2026! From heart-pounding dramas to hilarious comedies, we've got you covered. But here's where it gets controversial... Prepare to dive into a world of intrigue and suspense as we explore the must-watch shows of the day. Scott Speedman steps into the spotlight as R.J. Decker, a disgraced former newspaper photographer turned private investigator in the vibrant world of South Florida. Martin Clunes visits 'Best Medicine', where a surprise visit from Martin's parents leads to a potential health scare for his father, Robert. The 'NCIS' franchise returns, with Knight on a mission to arrest Eleanor Bishop, and Torres and Bishop reuniting after years apart. '100 Day Dream Home' on HGTV premieres, where a homeowner's new property is destroyed by a 100-year flood, but their dreams of moving to Florida remain intact. 'Summer House' on Bravo explores the complexities of relationships, with Ciara's rat costume making a bold statement. 'Will Trent' on ABC takes a dark turn as a witness's confession forces a reinvestigation of a death-row case, and Will and Ava's dinner date turns chaotic. 'Doc' on Fox sees Richard trying to redeem himself while treating an overworked food delivery worker, and Amy and TJ taking on a medical malpractice lawyer case. 'High Potential' on ABC delves into a luxury car heist turned deadly, while Morgan grapples with Ava's focus on the future. 'NCIS: Origins' on CBS reveals the secrets of Gibbs' Vegas elopement, and the team investigates a movie theater bombing. 'Vanderpump Rules' on Bravo hosts a season 12 reunion, with clashes and revelations. 'NCIS: Sydney' on CBS races against time in Antarctica, where a climate scientist's murder sets the stage for a chilling six-month wait in the dark. But this is the part most people miss... Don't forget to check out 'Bruce Bruce: I Ain't Playin' on Netflix', where the comedian riffs on family, fame, and foreplay. So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the world of TV and streaming, and let the entertainment begin!
TV Shows and Movies to Watch on March 3, 2026 | TVLine's What to Watch (2026)
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