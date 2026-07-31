TV Show Renewals: Your February 2026 Update (2026)

The TV landscape is ever-evolving, and February 2026 brings a breath of fresh air to the small screen! While the cold winter persists, let's warm up with some exciting news about your beloved TV shows.

No cancellations yet, but plenty of renewals!

First, let's address the elephant in the room: as of February, no TV shows have been canceled, which is a relief for many fans. But here's where it gets interesting: several fan favorites have secured their future, ensuring more laughter and drama for seasons to come.

NBC's Double Renewal:

NBC has given the green light to two of its sitcoms. St. Denis Medical, a hilarious take on the challenges faced by an underfunded hospital, will return for Season 3, much to the delight of its dedicated viewers. And Happy's Place, starring the iconic Reba McEntire, will continue to bring joy and laughter in its third season. This double renewal is a testament to NBC's commitment to quality comedy.

Apple TV's Crime Drama Returns:

Your Friends & Neighbors, the gripping crime series starring Jon Hamm, has been renewed for a third season! This news comes as a delightful surprise ahead of the Season 2 premiere, promising more captivating mysteries and Hamm's exceptional performance. And this is the part most fans have been waiting for: the chance to see Hamm's character navigate the criminal underworld for another season.

As we eagerly await the return of these shows, it's worth noting that the TV industry is a dynamic space, with decisions often made behind closed doors. But for now, let's celebrate the good news and the assurance that our favorite characters will live to see another day on our screens.

What do you think of these renewals? Are you excited for more St. Denis Medical and Jon Hamm's crime-fighting adventures? Share your thoughts, and let's discuss the shows you're most looking forward to seeing back on TV!