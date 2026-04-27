TV Guide: True Crime, Romance Scams, and More (2026)

Tonight's TV lineup is packed with drama, intrigue, and thought-provoking moments that will leave you on the edge of your seat. But here’s where it gets controversial: from true-crime tales that blur the lines between love and betrayal to adaptations that challenge our understanding of human nature, these shows are anything but ordinary.

The Lady (9pm, ITV1) reaches its penultimate episode, diving deep into the gripping story of Jane Andrews, Sarah Ferguson’s former assistant, who was convicted of murdering her boyfriend, Tommy Cressman. Mia McKenna-Bruce delivers a powerhouse performance as Jane, who embarks on a family holiday with Tommy (Ed Speleers), hoping for a marriage proposal. And this is the part most people miss: when those dreams shatter, the couple returns to London for a conversation that spirals dangerously out of control. What drives someone to such extremes? It’s a question that lingers long after the credits roll.

Switching gears, Romance Scams: Don’t Get Caught Out (7pm, Channel 5) tackles a modern-day menace. Alexis Conran sits down with victims and experts to uncover how romance scammers exploit our deepest desires for connection. Bold claim: in an age of online dating, no one is immune. But how can you protect yourself without sacrificing the chance at love? It’s a delicate balance that this documentary explores with both empathy and urgency.

Call the Midwife (8pm, BBC One) continues its emotional journey, setting the stage for a finale that promises irreversible change. As the Nonnatus House team goes about their rounds, accompanied by junior doctors like Timothy Turner (Max Macmillan), Violet (Annabelle Apsion) finds herself unexpectedly stepping into midwifery. Controversial take: in a world of modern medicine, does traditional midwifery still hold relevance? The show makes a compelling case.

Lord of the Flies (9pm, BBC One) concludes Jack Thorne’s bold adaptation of William Golding’s classic, exploring humanity’s primal instincts. Ralph (Winston Sawyers) takes center stage as the boys’ descent into chaos reaches its peak. Thought-provoking question: are we ever truly civilized, or is savagery just beneath the surface? The theft of Piggy’s glasses sparks a showdown that forces viewers to confront uncomfortable truths.

For fans of medical mysteries, Watson (9pm, Sky Witness) returns with Dr. John Watson unraveling another baffling case. This time, he encounters a girl who appears young but has physical traits and behavior far beyond her years. But here’s the twist: what if her condition is more than just a medical anomaly? Graeme Virtue’s writing keeps you guessing until the very end.

If you’re curious about the making of a masterpiece, Making of Lord of the Flies (10pm, BBC Four) takes you behind the scenes of Jack Thorne’s adaptation. Filmed in the lush yet unforgiving landscapes of Malaysia, the documentary showcases the challenges of bringing Golding’s vision to life. Controversial interpretation: while some critics have been divided, the show’s visual splendor is undeniable. Is it a faithful adaptation, or a reimagining that misses the mark? You decide.

For film enthusiasts, Fire Will Come (2.10am, Film4) offers a hypnotic study of rural life in Galicia, Spain. Óliver Laxe’s drama follows Amador (Amador Arias Mon), a man released from prison after an arson conviction, as he returns to his quiet existence with his mother and three cows. Bold question: can someone truly change, or are they forever defined by their past? A forest fire breaks out, leaving viewers to wonder if Amador is responsible—or if fate has other plans.

Finally, sports fans can catch Premier League Football with Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace (2pm, Sky Sports Main Event), followed by Arsenal vs. Chelsea at 4.25pm. Friendly challenge: which team will dominate the pitch tonight? Let the debates begin in the comments!