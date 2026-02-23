TV Cancellations 2026: Series Ending This Year and Beyond (2026)

TV Cancellations 2026: A Comprehensive Guide to Series Ending This Year and Beyond

Are you worried about your favorite TV show being canceled? Wondering if it's time to bid farewell to your beloved series? Look no further! We've compiled a comprehensive list of TV shows that have been canceled or are ending in 2026, covering a wide range of genres, from comedy to drama, reality to animation.

It's important to note that this list includes shows that have announced their endgame but haven't wrapped up yet. We'll keep this page updated regularly, so be sure to check back to see which programs are saying goodbye in the next year or so.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the shows that will be ending soon:

All American : The CW drama series is set to conclude after Season 8 in 2026.

: The CW drama series is set to conclude after Season 8 in 2026. Avatar: The Last Airbender : Netflix's drama series will wrap up after Season 3 in 2026.

: Netflix's drama series will wrap up after Season 3 in 2026. The Boys : Prime Video's drama series will end after Season 5, which starts in April 2026.

: Prime Video's drama series will end after Season 5, which starts in April 2026. The Chi : Showtime's drama series will conclude after Season 8 in 2026.

: Showtime's drama series will conclude after Season 8 in 2026. The Comeback : HBO's comedy series will say goodbye after Season 3 in 2026.

: HBO's comedy series will say goodbye after Season 3 in 2026. The Empress : Peacock's drama series will end after Season 3 in 2026.

: Peacock's drama series will end after Season 3 in 2026. Grantchester : PBS Masterpiece's drama series will wrap up after Season 11 in 2026.

: PBS Masterpiece's drama series will wrap up after Season 11 in 2026. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert : CBS's late-night talk show will end after Season 11.

: CBS's late-night talk show will end after Season 11. The Legend of Vox Machina : Prime Video's animated series will conclude after Season 5 in 2026.

: Prime Video's animated series will conclude after Season 5 in 2026. Like Water for Chocolate : HBO's drama series will end after Season 2 in 2026.

: HBO's drama series will end after Season 2 in 2026. The Neighborhood : CBS's comedy series will say goodbye after Season 8.

: CBS's comedy series will say goodbye after Season 8. Outer Banks : Netflix's drama series will wrap up after Season 5 in 2026.

: Netflix's drama series will wrap up after Season 5 in 2026. Outlander : Starz's drama series will conclude after Season 8 in 2026.

: Starz's drama series will conclude after Season 8 in 2026. Power Book III: Raising Kanan : Starz's drama series will end after Season 5 in 2026.

: Starz's drama series will end after Season 5 in 2026. Power Book IV: Force : Starz's drama series has already ended after Season 3.

: Starz's drama series has already ended after Season 3. Queer Eye : Netflix's unscripted series will say goodbye after Season 10 in 2026.

: Netflix's unscripted series will say goodbye after Season 10 in 2026. Silo : Apple TV's drama series will end after Season 4 in 2027.

: Apple TV's drama series will end after Season 4 in 2027. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds : Paramount+'s drama series will conclude after Season 5 in 2026.

: Paramount+'s drama series will conclude after Season 5 in 2026. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon : AMC's drama series will end after Season 4 in 2026.

: AMC's drama series will end after Season 4 in 2026. The Way Home : Hallmark Channel's drama series will wrap up after Season 4 in 2026.

: Hallmark Channel's drama series will wrap up after Season 4 in 2026. The Witcher : Netflix's drama series will conclude after Season 5 in 2026.

: Netflix's drama series will conclude after Season 5 in 2026. Yellowjackets: Showtime's drama series will end after Season 4 in 2026.

Stay tuned for more updates as we keep you informed about the latest TV cancellations and endings!