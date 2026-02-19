TV and Streaming Guide: Friday, January 16, 2026 | What's Premiering and Returning (2026)

Looking for something to watch this Friday, January 16, 2026? Get ready for a night of gripping finales, star-studded premieres, and unexpected twists! From the emotional conclusion of a beloved crime saga to a thrilling new movie starring Hollywood heavyweights, there’s something for every viewer. But here’s where it gets controversial: do finales ever truly satisfy fans, or do they leave us craving more? Let’s dive in and find out.

What’s Streaming and On TV This Friday

Showtimes for January 16, 2026

3:00 AM ET

Black Phone 2 (Peacock, NEW TO STREAMING)

The chilling sequel returns as The Grabber’s (Ethan Hawke) vengeful spirit haunts Finney (Mason Thames) and his sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), who receives eerie, prophetic calls from the titular black phone. Can the siblings escape their dark fate?

Coldwater (Paramount+)

John grapples with guilt until a strange hunting trip shifts his perspective, while Tommy’s growing influence adds another layer of complexity. Is redemption possible in such murky waters?

How to Lose a Popularity Contest (Tubi, MOVIE PREMIERE)

An overachiever (Sara Waisglass) and an underachiever (Chase Hudson) team up to win student body president—and maybe find love along the way. But can opposites truly attract in the cutthroat world of high school politics?

The Rip (Netflix, MOVIE PREMIERE)

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite as Miami cops whose discovery of a fortune in cash fractures their unit and attracts dangerous attention. Will their friendship survive the fallout?

Twinless (Hulu, NEW TO STREAMING)

A grieving young man (Dylan O'Brien) joins a support group for ‘twinless twins’ after losing his brother. How do you move on when you’ve lost your other half?

What Drives You With John Cena (The Roku Channel, FOUR-EPISODE BINGE)

In the Season 2 premiere, Cena chats with Saweetie, Charlotte Flair, Kane Brown, and Mookie Betts about their passions, careers, and cars. What fuels the fire of these high-achievers?

8:00 PM ET

Happy's Place (NBC)

Bobbie unintentionally signs herself up as Steve’s scene partner when she pushes him to audition for a local commercial. Will this lead to chaos—or unexpected harmony?

Power Book IV: Force (Starz, SERIES FINALE)

Tommy Egan’s story reaches its climax as retaliation looms and shocking secrets upend the streets. But will the finale deliver the closure fans deserve?

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

The queens bring the laughs in the return of RDR Live, with Sarah Sherman as a guest judge. Who will slay the competition this time?

8:30 PM ET

Stumble (NBC) Betrayed by a leaked tape, Courteney transforms from nurturing to drill sergeant-like. Can she rebuild trust, or is it too late?

9:30 PM ET

Nowhere Man (Starz, STATESIDE PREMIERE) Bonko Khoza stars as a former mercenary battling PTSD, forced back into action after witnessing a crime in Johannesburg. Naturi Naughton-Lewis co-stars. Can he escape his past—or is he doomed to repeat it?

