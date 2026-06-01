Tutima Patria Titanium Watch Review: Light Blue Dial & Grade 5 Titanium Case (2026)

Introducing the Tutima Patria Titanium with a Light Blue Dial: A Timeless Elegance with a Modern Twist

For decades, Tutima has been synonymous with precision and craftsmanship, particularly in the realm of pilot's chronographs and robust instrument watches. The brand's commitment to excellence has led to the creation of the Patria line, a collection that embodies the essence of classical elegance with a modern twist. The latest addition to this esteemed line is the Tutima Patria Titanium with a light blue dial, a masterpiece that seamlessly blends tradition and innovation.

A Timeless Design with a Contemporary Twist

The Tutima Patria Titanium showcases a 41mm case, meticulously crafted from Grade 5 titanium and polished to perfection. Its minimalist design, composed of just two components, features gently curved lugs, sapphire crystals front and rear, and an ergonomically shaped crown, ensuring both protection and ease of use. With a water-resistance of 50m, this watch is both functional and stylish.

The dial is a masterpiece in itself, rendered in a bright, airy light blue that dances with light. It boasts a three-dimensional pyramid décor, creating a dynamic interplay of soft pastel tones and sharper reflections. Applied diamond-cut indices and hand-polished stainless steel hands with Super-LumiNova (blue emission) ensure optimal legibility, even in low-light conditions. A recessed small seconds at 6 o'clock, adorned with a grooved texture, adds a touch of historical charm, paying homage to Tutima's rich heritage in Glashütte.

A Masterpiece of Mechanical Excellence

Powering the Tutima Patria Titanium is the hand-wound Tutima 617 manufacture calibre, a testament to the brand's commitment to mechanical precision. Developed and assembled in Glashütte, this movement follows the classical Saxon design, featuring a three-quarter plate decorated with Glashütte ribbing, hand-bevelled edges, and screwed gold chatons. The open-worked balance cock supports a free-sprung balance with a manually bent Breguet overcoil, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.

Operating at 21,600 vibrations per hour, the Tutima 617 calibre offers a generous power reserve of at least 65 hours, ensuring that the watch keeps accurate time even during extended periods of wear. It is a true masterpiece of horological craftsmanship, a testament to Tutima's dedication to excellence.

A Luxurious Accessory

The Tutima Patria Titanium with a light blue dial is presented on a graphite-grey sheepskin leather strap, hand-stitched to perfection. The strap is secured by a titanium pin buckle, adding a touch of luxury to the overall design. This watch is priced at EUR 8,600, making it an investment piece for watch enthusiasts who appreciate both style and substance.

Technical Specifications

Case: 41mm diameter x 11.2mm height, Grade 5 titanium, fully polished, sapphire crystal front and back (anti-reflective), integrated case construction without a separate caseback, water-resistant to 50m

Dial: Light blue dial with three-dimensional pyramid décor, applied diamond-cut indices, hand-polished stainless steel hands with Super-LumiNova (blue emission), recessed small seconds with grooved texture, historical Tutima logo

Movement: Tutima manufacture calibre 617, hand-wound, 31.6mm diameter x 4.78mm height, 171 components, 20 jewels (three in screwed gold chatons), three-quarter plate with Glashütte ribbing, free-sprung balance with manually bent Breguet overcoil, 21,600vph, minimum 65h power reserve, hours, minutes, small seconds

Strap: Graphite-grey sheepskin leather strap, hand-stitched, titanium pin buckle

Reference: 6612-11

Price: EUR 8,600

For more information, visit www.tutima.com.