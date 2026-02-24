Turning Around Wake County's Lowest-Performing Schools: A Look at the Restart Program (2026)

Imagine a school system where nearly one in five schools is labeled as 'low-performing.' It's a stark reality for Wake County, where 40 out of 203 schools fall into this category. But here's where it gets controversial: these schools, known as Restart schools, are given charter-like flexibility and additional funding to turn things around. The catch? If they succeed, they lose that extra support. Sounds counterintuitive, right?

On Tuesday, Wake County school officials unveiled their latest efforts to address this challenge during a school board work session. They presented their annual update on the Restart program, a state initiative aimed at transforming struggling schools. And this is the part most people miss: the program’s success isn’t just about test scores—it’s about empowering schools to find creative solutions to their unique problems.

Restart schools are identified based on their performance over the past three years, primarily through standardized test scores—a metric that has faced significant criticism. Critics argue that reducing a school’s performance to a single number oversimplifies complex issues like socioeconomic factors, resource disparities, and varying student needs. Is this a fair way to label schools? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

The Restart program grants these schools flexibility in areas like funding allocation and school calendars, akin to charter schools. It also provides additional resources to implement targeted interventions. However, if a school improves enough to exit the program, it loses this extra funding—a paradox that raises questions about sustainability. Shouldn’t successful schools be rewarded with continued support rather than penalized?

According to Tuesday’s report, most Restart schools still meet the low-performing criteria, but a few have managed to break free. For instance, Timber Drive Elementary and River Bend Middle risk losing their extra funding because they didn’t meet the academic gain requirements to stay in the program automatically. However, the district can reapply on their behalf. Other schools maintained eligibility by hitting their academic targets.

Two principals shared inspiring success stories during the session. They used the additional funds to hire instructional coaches, improve teaching quality, and reduce teacher turnover. Timber Drive Elementary even paid teachers extra to tutor struggling students during track-out periods. But here’s the bigger question: Can these successes be replicated without the extra funding?

James Aldridge, principal of Millbrook Magnet Elementary, summed it up: 'It allows unique schools to find unique solutions to unique problems.' This flexibility, he argues, is key to addressing the diverse challenges these schools face.

Board members and administrators expressed a strong desire to continue and expand these changes, even if state funding eventually dries up. Superintendent Robert Taylor emphasized, 'I do hope our General Assembly recognizes the value of flexibility.' But is flexibility enough, or do these schools need long-term financial support to sustain their progress?

As Wake County continues to navigate this complex landscape, one thing is clear: the Restart program is a bold experiment in education reform. But its success—and its flaws—spark important conversations about how we measure, support, and transform struggling schools. What do you think? Is this program a step in the right direction, or does it fall short? Let us know in the comments!